Nathu La, Lipulekh La checkposts designated as migration posts for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims

Summary The ministry’s joint secretary, Sandeep N Mahatme, in a main note stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the Central Government hereby designates Lipulekh La Check Post located in the Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand State as an authorized Immigration Post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for the pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026.” Listen to this post in summed up format

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA)on Friday designated Nathu La Check Post situated in East Sikkim District and Lipulekh La Check Post in Uttarakhand as short-lived migration posts for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026.

The ministry’s joint secretary, Sandeep N Mahatme, in a main note stated, “In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025), the Central Government hereby designates Lipulekh La Check Post located in the Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand State as an authorized Immigration Post on a temporary basis for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for the pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026.”

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will start from July 20 when pilgrims will begin their journey by means of the Nathu La path.

In another notice, the Centre has actually changed the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025, upgrading the list of secured locations in Rajasthan where foreign nationals might need unique authorisation to take a trip or remain. The gazette alert, released by the MHA on June 18, upgraded the schedule of safeguarded locations throughout border districts of Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sriganganagar, Barmer, Phalodi, and Jalore.

The modification likewise includes Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders into the regulative structure by specifying the classification.

The modified schedule consists of various tehsils in the districts situated near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan.

The order excuses city limitations of essential towns, such as Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Barmer and Sanchore, along with significant traveler locations in the Jaisalmer area, such as Sam, Kuldhara, Lodrava, and Bada Bagh.