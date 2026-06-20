Court summons graffiti artist, youth leader over objectionable motto versus Assam CM

Guwahati: A lower court here has actually summoned a graffiti artist and a youth leader in connection with a case of supposedly engraving an objectionable motto versus CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on a big canvas throughout a demonstration versus tree felling at Guwahati’s Bharalumukh for a flyover task in 2024.The graffiti artist Marshall Baruah and the youth leader Ankuman Bordoloi were detained on Nov 11, 2024, on charges of criminal intimidation, justification, and public annoyance, to name a few.They were approved bail on Nov 21, 2024, with the court specifying that “it does not appear that additional detention of the implicated individuals might be needed for the sake of examination of the case.”The duo had actually taken part in the demonstration versus the felling of trees for the building and construction of a flyover at the Bharalumukh location in the city.

Around 70 trees were marked by the authorities for dropping for the job at Bharalumukh.Before that, numerous youths consisting of Marshall and Ankuman had actually opposed versus the relocation of the govt felling of 21 trees along the banks of the historical Dighalipukhuri, a Mahabharata age tank, by the PWD for a flyover job. Vocalist Zubeen garg had actually likewise taken part in the demonstration. Later on, acquiescing the demonstration, the govt translocated the trees rather of cutting, which have actually made it through.

Marshall pertained to spotlight once again on Thursday when the PWD removed a mural of vocalist Zubeen Garg bring the motto ‘Comrades Never Die’, who passed away in Singapore in September in 2015, drawn by Marshall on a pillar of a flyover near the state capital complex. Numerous Zubeen fans collected at the area and Marshall redrew the mural.