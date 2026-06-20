‘Very Tough Cookie’: Trump Admires PM Modi Again After ‘Beautiful Man’ and ‘Calm, Cool, Total Killer’ Remarks

‘ Very Tough Cookie ‘: Trump Admires PM Modi Again After’Total Killer’Remark at G7|Image: X

United States President Donald Trump has actually showered appreciation on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a “very tough cookie”according to reports.

“Trump called China’s Xi Jinping and India’s Narendra Modi as the world leaders he most appreciates, applauding Xi as ‘all company’ and Modi as’a really difficult cookie’,” reports stated.

This follows Trump revealed his appreciation for PM Modi when he fulfilled him on the sidelines of the G7 top in France.

“He is the most beautiful looking man. He looks so nice. He is like an angel. But actually he is as tough as a killer. He is a killer. But he looks so good, so he gets you by surprise,” Trump had actually stated about PM Modi.

He likewise applauded the Indian prime minister’s negotiating abilities and revealed adoration for his calm manner.

“He’s a very tough negotiator, a total killer at the negotiating table. He’s calm, he’s cool, and he thinks a lot about India. He always puts India’s interests first.”

He likewise repeated America’s dedication to safeguarding India as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still leading the nation.

Asked on the defence relationship in between India and the United States, Trump responded, “If anybody attacks that man, we’re going to be there. Now if there’s a new leader, I’m not sure about it.”

“If they’re attacked and he’s the leader, we’re going to be there to help,” he stated.

The 2 leaders satisfied at the G7 Summit in France, their very first in-person talks in 16+ months, after PM Modi’s main check out to the White House in February 2025.

The proposed India-US trade offer remains in its lasts, with settlements advancing progressively and deal with the arrangement anticipated to be finished in the coming weeks.

The 2 countries reached an interim trade arrangement previously in February after a year of talks.