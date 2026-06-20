Samsung is now evaluating One UI 9 for the Galaxy Z Fold7, A56, S23, and S24 series

19459077 Samsung just recently launched the 3rd One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series mobile phones, which are presently the only smart devices qualified for the One UI 9 beta program. The Korean brand name is currently working on One UI 9 for the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy A16 5G, Galaxy A17 5G, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A57, and the unannounced Galaxy S26 FE, and it has actually now started screening One UI 9 for even more Galaxy smart devices. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 19659003 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 1,396.90 19659005 ₤ 985.72 19659006 512GB 12GB RAM 19659007 EUR 1,257.00 19659008 ₤ 1,099.99< img alt= 19459003 src= > Program all rates Samsung has actually begun evaluating One UI 9 for the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy A56, Galaxy S23, and the Galaxy S24 series. 19659012 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 The One UI 9 develop for the Galaxy Z Fold7 has firmware variation F966USQUACZF3, while the builds for the Galaxy A56 and Galaxy S23 have firmware variations A566BXXUBDZFB and S911BXXUAGZF9, respectively. 19659014 Samsung Galaxy S23 19459080 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM EUR 272.25 19659018 ₤ 210.00 19659019 256GB 8GB RAM EUR 345.49 ₤ 272.00< img alt= 19459003 src= 19459006 > 19659022 Program all rates 19659023 Samsung Galaxy A56 19459080 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM 19659026 EUR 302.00 ₤ 238.00 256GB 8GB RAM 19659029 EUR 330.00 19659030 ₤ 299.00< img alt= 19459003 src = 19459006 > Program all rates 19659032 The One UI 9 develops for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra, and Galaxy S24 FE have firmware variations S921BXXUFEZF7, S926BXXUFEZF7, S928BXXUFEZF7, and S721BXXUCEZF7, respectively. 19659033 Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 19659034 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 19659035 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 568.20 ₤ 477.95 512GB 12GB RAM 19659039 EUR 549.42 19659040 ₤ 499.00< img alt= src= 19459006 > 19659041 Program all rates Samsung Galaxy S24 19659043 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM EUR 402.43 19659046 ₤ 308.25 256GB 8GB RAM 19659048 EUR 498.49< img alt= src= > 19659049 ₤ 315.00< img alt = 19459003 src= 19459006 > 19659050 Program all rates It’s uncertain which Samsung mobile phone will get One UI 9 beta after the Galaxy S26, however we understand the very first Samsung smart devices to run One UI 9 out of package will be its upcoming folding mobile phones. We are speaking about the Galaxy Z Flip8, the Galaxy Z Fold8, and the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, reported to be revealed on July 22 at an occasion in London. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 19459080 19659053 These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 128GB 8GB RAM 19659055 EUR 347.00 19659056 ₤ 275.00 19659057 256GB 8GB RAM EUR 449.99 19659059 ₤ 330.00< img alt= 19459003 src= > 19659060 Program all rates 19659061 Samsung Galaxy S24 + These are the very best deals from our affiliate partners. We might get a commission from certifying sales. 256GB 12GB RAM 19659064 EUR 494.99 19659065 ₤ 380.00 19659066 512GB 12GB RAM 19659067 EUR 518.00 ₤ 391.50 19659069 Program all costs