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Home Business Motorola bumps up the storage on the Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola bumps up the storage on the Edge 70 Fusion

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Motorola introduced the Edge 70 Fusion in March, therefore far it’s been readily available in India with approximately 256GB of storage. Now, nevertheless, the business has actually revealed a brand-new variation which sets 12GB of RAM with 512GB of storage.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion 5G

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256GB 8GB RAM EUR 325.45 ₤ 442.00 128GB 8GB RAM 26,590 Program all costs

The rate for the brand-new design is INR 36,999, which equates into about $ 391 at the existing currency exchange rate. You can choose one up from Motorola’s online shop in Pantone Silhouette, Pantone Blue Surf, or Pantone Orient Blue.

< img width ="1200" height ="683" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/motorola-edge-70-fusion-new-version/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Motorola bumps up the storage on the Edge 70 Fusion">

The other specifications have obviously stayed the exact same. You get a 6.78-inch AMOLED display screen with a 144Hz revitalize rate and 5,200-nit peak brightness, the Snapdragon Sevens Gen 4 chipset at the helm, a 50MP primary cam with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide, a 32MP selfie snapper, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 68W wired charging assistance. The phone runs Android 16 out of package and is assured to get 3 significant OS updates.

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