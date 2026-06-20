Prime Day is next week– it will range from June 23 to the 26th. Amazon Germany has actually currently begun providing early Prime Day offers. You require a membership for these, however the complimentary trial will work simply great.

There is a mix of old and brand-new designs listed below, though, typically, the more recent design makes more sense. More typically than not, the upgrade to the greater storage tier is rather low-cost and well worth taking.

We’ll begin with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and S25 Ultra– take a look at our thorough contrast if you require assistance choosing in between these 2. In other words, the 2026 Ultra brings Privacy Display, the most recent Snapdragon flagship chip, longer battery life with faster charging. It loses the titanium frame of the 2025 design.

Next up, we have the little Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S25. This one is less clear cut– the Euro S26 has an Exynos 2600 rather of a Snapdragon. It still handled to increase battery life with a 300mAh bump to battery capability. The screen is likewise a hair bigger at 6.3″, up from 6.2″. The currently out-of-date cams did not alter one bit.

< img src="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/samsung-galaxy-s26.jpg" alt="Samsung Galaxy S26" width="75" height="100">

The Samsung Galaxy S26 +does not compare well versus the S26 Ultra. And typically it does not need to since there is a huge space in their MSRPs. The larger issue today is that a 512GB S26+costs the like a 512GB S25 Ultra. Although it’s a year older, the S25 Ultra has actually marked benefits over the plus– the video cameras on the vanilla and plus designs in specific have not been upgraded in half a years at this moment. The S26+ has much better battery endurance, however that’s about it.

The S25+ is not part of the early Prime Day offers, however the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is. You get Ultra’s 200MP 1/1.3 “electronic camera sensing unit at the cost of the telephoto lens– losing a 10MP 3x/67mm video camera is barely a disaster. The incredibly slim(5.8 mm vs. 7.3 mm )and light (163g vs 190g)construct of the Edge implies a smaller sized battery(3,900 mAh vs. 4,900 mAh)with much shorter endurance compared to the S26 +. This is its Achilles ‘heel.

The base Poco F8 Ultra 12/256GB is EUR650 and the 16/512GB upgrade is still under EUR700. This is among the most inexpensive phones with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It likewise brings a 6.9″120Hz OLED show with a big 6,500 mAh battery(100W wired, 50W cordless charging ). The electronic camera setup has 3 50MP modules: 1/1.31″ primary, 5x/115mm periscope and 102 ° ultra-wide. There’s a 32MP selfie cam too.

The Poco F8 Pro is around the EUR500 mark, a bit basically depending upon the memory setup. This still provides an effective Snapdragon 8 Elite( previous gen )and a 6,210 mAh battery(100W wired-only charging ). The electronic camera setup isn’t as excellent as the Ultra, however still competitive with the similarity the Galaxy S + designs: 50MP 1/1.55″primary, 50MP 2.5 x/60mm tele and 8MP 120 ° ultra-wide. Here’s a comprehensive Poco F8 Pro vs. Poco F8 Ultra contrast.

The Poco X8 Pro Max provides a near-flagship Dimensity 9500s chipset and a big 6.83″120Hz OLED screen at EUR410-EUR450. It has an 8,500 mAh battery that positions it nearly at the top of our battery chart– it just loses to the Realme P4 Power which one has a 10,001 mAh battery. The Pro Max has 100W quick charging and it deals with PPS too, not simply HyperCharge adapters.

The Poco X8 Pro is smaller sized with a 6.59″120Hz OLED display screen and a 6,500 mAh battery with excellent however not chart-topping endurance. The phone has a Dimensity 8500 chip that punches above its weight. The cams are the exact same as on the Pro Max– a 50MP primary with a little 1/1.95″ sensing unit and a basic 8MP ultra-wide. Something needed to provide, however it’s really a much better electronic camera than the specifications recommend. Have a look at our Poco X8 Pro vs. Poco X8 Pro Max head-to-head short article for a more extensive contrast.

The Motorola Edge 70 is 50 % off and costs about the like the Poco X8 Pro Max. It’s thin and light( 6.0 mm, 159g vs. 8.2 mm, 218g)and while it has an excellent 4,800 mAh battery capability, the endurance is frustrating– it hardly lasts longer than the S25 Edge. This design has a 6.7″ 120Hz OLED display screen and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. There’s a 50MP 1/1.56″ primary cam and a 50MP 120 ° ultra-wide, plus a 50MP selfie module.

For efficiency’ sake, we’re consisting of the Samsung Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57. Here’s how they compare versus each other. Not that it matters much, the A57 has a much better discount rate and expenses efficiently the like the A37 while it is plainly the much better phone with its thinner and lighter (6.9 mm, 179g vs. 7.4 mm, 196g) metal body (vs. plastic) and quicker chipset (Exynos 1680 vs. 1480). Both phones have 5,000 mAh batteries with the exact same endurance and the very same 45W wired-only charging.

Unless you have to have a Samsung, the EUR400 sector has more effective designs on deal– see above.

< img src ="https://fdn2.gsmarena.com/vv/bigpic/samsung-galaxy-a37.jpg" alt ="Samsung Galaxy A37" width ="75" height ="100">

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