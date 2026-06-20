RugOne Xlink 7 hands-on evaluation

We enjoy the outdoors, and what much better time to return to treking? Naturally, we can’t go without some tech and RugOne, part of the Ulefone household, sent us their Xlink 7. Well, they really sent us 2 of them, and we got to evaluate them out as meant.

What is the Xlink 7 anyhow? Well, it’s a walkie-talkie. Not the type you might have played around with as a kid. This is an”AI 4G communicator” with”unrestricted variety”as RugOne puts it.

A modern-day walkie-talkie total with a rugged and water resistant construct, unrestricted 4G connection, and as “compulsory” for any gadget in 2026- an on-device AI assistant. We got to evaluate out the Xlink 7 on a current treking journey, and you can read our impressions listed below. For a brief video intro head in this manner.

RugOne Xlink 7 specifications at a glimpse:

Body: 63.6 x51.7 x22.95 mm, 84g, metal, rubber and plastic body; IP68/IP69K dust tight and water resistant (high pressure water jets; immersible as much as 1.5 m for 30 minutes), MIL-STD-810H certified, Dedicated flashlight.

63.6 x51.7 x22.95 mm, 84g, metal, rubber and plastic body; IP68/IP69K dust tight and water resistant (high pressure water jets; immersible as much as 1.5 m for 30 minutes), MIL-STD-810H certified, Dedicated flashlight. Chipset: ASR1609S.

ASR1609S. Memory: 8MB PSRAM; 8MB storage.

8MB PSRAM; 8MB storage. Battery and charging: 1,050 mAh; 5W wired (USB-C).

1,050 mAh; 5W wired (USB-C). Connection: 4G/LTE; nanoSIM; BT 5.2; GPS, GLONASS, Beidou.

4G/LTE; nanoSIM; BT 5.2; GPS, GLONASS, Beidou. Misc: Push-To-Talk Button, Loudspeaker, Duplex Call, On-device AI Assistant; Emergency SOS mode.

Ulefone is no complete stranger to rugged gadgets, however we’ve never ever managed a rugged walkie-talkie before. More so, one which includes international 4G connection, which implies you can utilize it anywhere in the world, with no roaming charges to approach on you.

It’s truly beneficial for walkings in the wilderness and much more so if you’re setting about with a group of buddies. RugOne is likewise promoting the Xlink 7 as the perfect buddy for severe sports fans who desire constant cellular connection and a simple method to interact with good friends.

Before we dig any much deeper, let’s see what the Xlink 7 comes with. Spoiler, there’s a lot.

Unpacking

You get the gadget itself, along with a magnetic back clip, that makes connecting the Xlink 7 to clothes and bags simple and easy. That’s far from the only device in this box. We likewise get an armband strap, which assists lock the Xlink 7 on your arm, if that’s your design.

Xlink 7 features a lot of devices

You may have observed this little tracker-looking button. That’s a cordless remote, which enables you to toggle the Xlink 7’s push-to-talk function … from another location. And it includes the exact same push-to-talk button.

Strap it on your bike manage with the supplied Velcro straps, or your gloves when snowboarding, and you have a much easier method to keep in contact with the opposite. It’s powered by a single CR1620 battery, which is likewise attentively consisted of in package.

Carrying on, you likewise get a brilliant orange lanyard strap, a braided USB-C to USB-C cable television and in our variation, a worldwide IoT (Internet of Things) nanoSIM card.

This permits the Xlink 7 to link to any supported 4G/LTE network around the globe. The bundled SIM stands for 12 months after its very first usage.

Style

The Xlink 7 feels right at home with Ulefone’s style approach. It includes a blocky octagonal shape which determines simply over 63mm high and almost 52mm broad. The general footprint remains in line with a few of the bigger earbuds cases we’ve checked, though it is a reasonable bit much heavier. At 84 grams, this puck has a specific heft which you definitely feel when connected to your knapsack.

< img width="1200" height="800" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xlink7-hands-on-review/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_017.jpg" alt="RugOne Xlink 7 hands-on review">

The body is primarily made from plastic, which is blended with rubber and metal bits. The 4 buttons are made from metal, while the volume rocker at the top is plastic. You likewise get rubber seals around the SIM card and USB-C ports.

Xlink 7 sides and back

Both of our evaluation systems can be found in the Sand Dune color, however Ulefone is likewise providing a Sports Black one.

The front includes a shiny plastic texture with the push-to-talk button inhabiting the part over the speaker. The bottom of the gadget includes an LED flashlight, which is toggled by long pushing the Action Button.

Hardware and functions

Beyond the rugged look, the Xlink 7 is a quite simple gadget. Its primary function is to offer uncomplicated interaction throughout outside expedition.

And it’s definitely hard. Ranked IP68 for a water submersion of 1.5 meters as much as 30 minutes and IP69K versus pressurized water jets, Xlink 7 felt right in your home throughout a several-hour walking deep into the mountains.

Swimming into the cool creek waters showed no obstacle for the gadget, and neither did taking the periodic run into a tree branch or rock. It’s likewise developed to stand up to severe temperature levels, with RugOne declaring you can securely utilize the Xlink 7 in -30 ° C to +55 ° C temperature levels.

The metal buttons are tactile and simple to press, and the volume rocker is likewise simple to deal with. The huge focused push-to-talk button on the front of the gadget was constantly simple to strike, and the microphone did an excellent task of getting my voice even with the periodic turmoil from other hikers around me.

Xlink 7 profile

While it does not include a screen, Xlink 7 brings sound feedback. Whenever you push a button, the gadget beeps or provides a reaction. The AI button in specific permits you to manage all elements of the gadget while likewise having the ability to supply contextual info like weather condition updates, navigation ideas and responses to easy questions.

There are 7 status LEDs in advance, providing you crucial details like connection, battery level, Bluetooth activity and volume. The status sign stays strong when you are sending and flashes when you get a brand-new message. It can likewise blink in strong red when the battery is listed below 20% or when there is no offered network.

The supplied SIM card permits the gadget to remain linked at all times, no matter where you take it. As long as there is a cellular signal, that is. Unlike customer SIM cards, the bundled international IoT SIM is not connected to one provider, so you get consistent network connection without sustaining roaming charges if you step abroad.

The emergency situation SOS function is likewise rather helpful if you ever discover yourself lost or in risk. A fast 5 presses on the action button will activate a loud siren through the speaker, while the gadget calls your emergency situation contacts and sends your live place.

We’re pleased to report that connection was area on throughout our walking, and we had cellular service even at greater elevations, though your mileage will differ based upon the distance of cell towers. There’s a cool group call function which enables you to hold real-time calls with approximately 2 other Xlink 7 users for approximately 30 minutes.

Xlink 7 strapped to a knapsack

There is a devoted Xlink app readily available for iOS and Android, which permits you to toggle some extra functions, consisting of the last noticeable area for the Xlink 7 and the capability to replay voice messages and group gets in touch with your phone.

Xlink 7 includes a 1,050 mAh battery, which RugOne claims benefits approximately 87 hours of standby or 10 hours of talk time.

Wrap-up

We didn’t understand what to get out of the Xlink 7 when it got to our doorstep, however it showed to be an important treking buddy. Its dependable cellular connection kept us linked throughout a current treking journey and assisted us feel great that we were covered in case of any emergency situation.

The rugged and water resistant construct dealt with numerous close encounters with branches, bushes and rocks along with a dip in the water without jeopardizing its stability. The on-device AI assistant supplied precise real-time updates for various questions throughout our walking. And the bundled devices permitted us to incorporate the gadget with our treking equipment.

Whether you require a devoted communicator like this depends upon your way of life, however if you’re a passionate hiker and fan of the outdoors with continuous experiences along with buddies, then the Xlink 7 is an excellent tool to keep your group linked.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/rugone-xlink7-hands-on-review/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_011.jpg" alt ="RugOne Xlink 7 hands-on review">

We can likewise see the usage case for skiers, bicyclists, climbers and water sports lovers. The latter group would particularly gain from the Xlink 7’s GPS placing as a method for saving devices.

It’s introducing on June 22 by means of Kickstarter. The initial “Super Early Bird” deal consists of a duo pack of Xlink 7 systems for $160.