Gas Bomb Thrown at Shakib Al Hasan’s Home After Former Captain Joined Sheikh Hasina Online Presser

Shakib Al Hasan’s Home Attacked After Joining Hasina Online Presser|Image: AP

Unknown wrongdoers tried to set fire to and vandalise the ancestral home of previous Bangladesh cricket captain and previous legislator Shakib Al Hasan in Magura on Wednesday night. The attack took place in between 8:45 pm and 9:00 pm at his home situated in the Keshab Mor location of the town.

Vandalism and Attempted Arson

According to regional reports, assaulters targeted the residential or commercial property, presumably tossing a gas bomb and showering the home with brick chips, which smashed windows and harmed the structure. Resolving the media following the attack, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Officer-in-Charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, validated the information of the attack.

“Several scoundrels tossed brick chips at your home and vandalised windows. They likewise attempted to set your house on fire,” the OC informed the media.

Cops Deployment and Rising Tensions

The OC mentioned that authorities have actually not yet recognized those associated with the occurrence. In reaction to the attack, police were rapidly released around the home to protect the boundary. The violence appeared simply hours after the previous Magura-1 MP appeared essentially from Sri Lanka together with ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina throughout an interview. The media occasion was hosted previously in the day by the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of South Asia in New Delhi.