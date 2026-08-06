Are India and Indonesia Leaving the Non-Aligned Movement Behind? -Pacific

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When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi checked out Jakarta last month, the joint declaration released by India and Indonesia resolved practically every significant tactical problem dealing with Asia. It highlighted the Indo-Pacific, BRICS, ASEAN, maritime security, expert system, important minerals, resistant supply chains, and cooperation amongst the Global South. There was no referral to the Non Aligned Movement (NAM), in spite of India and Indonesia being amongst its charter member and the leaders whose cooperation at the 1955 Bandung Conference assisted lay its intellectual structures.

The NAM was likewise missing from the joint declaration provided throughout President Prabowo Subianto’s check out to India in January 2025The disappearance of the NAM uses a window into how 2 of Asia’s crucial middle powers now comprehend tactical autonomy. Instead of signifying the desertion of non-alignment, the exact same concepts are progressively pursued through a various set of organizations, collaborations, and diplomatic concerns.

India and Indonesia have actually long inhabited a distinct location in the history of postcolonial diplomacy. The Bandung Conference articulated concepts of sovereignty, anti-colonialism, serene coexistence, and independent diplomacy that later on formed the facility of the NAM in 1961. Throughout the Cold War, these concepts supplied recently independent states with a structure for withstanding pressure to line up with either Washington or Moscow while asserting a higher voice in global affairs.

The tactical environment that offered increase to non-alignment no longer exists. The main difficulty dealing with Asian middle powers today is not merely preventing military blocs. It is protecting policy autonomy while browsing a progressively intricate landscape formed by excellent power competitors, financial connection, technological competition, and overlapping local organizations. Strategic autonomy has actually for that reason ended up being less about differing from the worldwide system than about taking part in it on one’s own terms.

That advancement is plainly shown in the India-Indonesia collaboration. Instead of focusing the relationship on the language of non-alignment, the 2 nations frame their cooperation through a thick network of modern structures, consisting of ASEAN, BRICS, the G20, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, and overlapping conceptions of the Indo-Pacific. In developing their ties, India and Indonesia have actually put equivalent focus on defense commercial cooperation, maritime domain awareness, expert system, digital connection, important minerals, and durable supply chains. These concerns represent a various method of pursuing nationwide durability and tactical versatility. Strategic autonomy has actually ended up being progressively issue-based instead of institution-based.

Throughout the Cold War, the NAM functioned as the primary political car through which numerous establishing nations revealed their self-reliance. Today, India and Indonesia pursue the very same goal throughout several platforms at the same time. ASEAN strengthens local diplomacy. BRICS broadens cooperation amongst emerging economies. The G20 supplies impact over international financial governance. Indo-Pacific efforts attend to maritime security and connection. Instead of depending on a single motion, both nations progressively put together tactical autonomy through overlapping collaborations.

Notably, the concepts connected with Bandung– sovereignty, territorial stability, global law, tranquil disagreement settlement, and a more powerful voice for the Global South– have actually not vanished. These are concepts deeply ingrained in the diplomatic customs of both nations, however those concepts are now revealed through various methods.

This difference matters beyond India and Indonesia. Throughout Asia, middle powers are adjusting to a tactical environment that is concurrently more interconnected and more objected to than the Cold War order. Couple of look for unique positioning with any single significant power. Rather, they cultivate varied relationships throughout security, financial, and technological domains while protecting space for independent choice making. Strategic autonomy has actually ended up being a workout in handling several collaborations instead of preventing them.

Seen in this light, the disappearance of the NAM from India and Indonesia’s current joint declarations ought to not be analyzed as proof of its death. The motion continues to exist, and much of its core concepts stay appropriate. What seems fading is its function as the main diplomatic structure through which those concepts are articulated.

India and Indonesia continue to protect the worths that when influenced the NAM. They progressively do so in the language of ASEAN midpoint, “a complimentary, open, transparent, rules-based, serene, thriving and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” BRICS, and the Global South rather than the NAM itself. The tradition of Bandung for that reason lies not in the continued invocation of a Cold War organization, however in the long-lasting pursuit of tactical autonomy under the conditions of a really various global order.