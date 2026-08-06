Govt Aims To Keep India’s Internet Free From Unlawful, Obscene Content: I&B Ministry To Lok Sabha|Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting( I&B )on Wednesday notified the Lok Sabha that the federal government is devoted to guaranteeing that the Internet in India is devoid of any kind of illegal material or info, especially repulsive and profane material.

Minister of State (MoS )for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan notified the Lower House of Parliament in a written reply to a concern asked by Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy in the Lok Sabha today.

He likewise notified your house that the federal government is carrying out a job on ‘Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA)’ for creating personnels in Information Security and developing basic awareness on different elements of cyber health and cyber security amongst the masses.

He stated the policies of the Government are focused on making sure an Open, Safe, Trusted and Accountable Internet for its users, consisting of ladies and kids.

“The government is committed to ensuring that the Internet in India is free from any form of unlawful content or information, particularly vulgar and obscene content,” stated the MoS.

He stated the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act) and the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (IT Rules) together offer a thorough structure to handle illegal and damaging material in the digital area and enforce clear commitments on intermediaries to make sure responsibility.

The IT Rules, 2021 casts due-diligence responsibilities on intermediaries, consisting of social networks intermediaries to clear up efforts to make sure that users of their computer system resources do not host, display screen, upload, customize, release, send, shop, upgrade or share any details that is profane, adult, pedophilic, damaging to kid, intrusive of personal privacy, insulting or pestering on the basis of gender or breaches any law for the time being in force, Murugan stated.

“In case of failure of the intermediaries to observe the legal obligations as provided in the IT Rules, 2021, they lose their exemption from third party information provided under section 79 of the IT Act. They are liable for consequential action or prosecution as provided under any extant law.”

On February 10 this year, the federal government enhanced the regulative structure by modifying the IT Rules to attend to damages emerging from artificially created details (SGI), consisting of deepfakes and AI-generated material.

According to the modifications, intermediaries and big social networks platforms are needed to release sensible technical procedures to avoid the production and dissemination of illegal AI-generated material, consisting of material that is profane, deceptive, impersonating people, or damaging to kids. Platforms are likewise bound to report to proper authorities about the associated offenses under laws that mandate reporting, such as Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, or the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012.

The ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ (NCRP) was released as a part of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to make it possible for the general public to report occurrences referring to all kinds of cybercrimes. NCRP consists of arrangements for reporting particular classifications of cyber offenses versus ladies and kids in a confidential way. Under the “Report Women/Child Related Crime” module, plaintiffs might pick the “Report Anonymously” alternative, which enables submission of problems without disclosure of individuality information.

NCRP has actually presented a module entitled ‘Report and Check Suspect’ to allow residents to report suspicious site URLs, WhatsApp numbers, Telegram deals with, contact number, e-mail IDs, SMS headers and numbers, deep phonies and social networks URLs.

The federal government has actually likewise launched monetary help to the tune of Rs 132.93 crores under the ‘Cyber Crime Prevention versus Women and Children (CCPWC)’ Scheme, to the States/UTs for their capability developing such as establishing of cyber forensic-cum-training labs, working with of junior cyber specialists and training of LEAs’ workers, public district attorneys and judicial officers. Cyber forensic-cum-training labs have actually been commissioned in 33 states and Union Territories, and more than 24,600 LEA workers, judicial officers and district attorneys have actually been offered training on cyber criminal activity awareness, examination, and forensics.