Govt Likely To Call 3-Day Special Parliament Session From Aug 17 For Delimitation, Women’s Quota Bills

No Plan For Special Parliament Session On Delimitation, Women’s Quota Bills: Kiren Rijiju Dismisses Reports|Image: Youtube-Sansad Television

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has actually dismissed reports declaring that the Centre is most likely to assemble an unique session of Parliament starting August 16 to use up the long-pending delimitation and ladies’s appointment change expenses.

Kiren Rijiju informed ANI, “No proposal to extend any dates of Parliament Session, no Special Session from August 16 to 18 on Women’s Reservation and Delimitation Bills.”

The continuous Monsoon Session is set up to conclude on August 13. The reports stated that Parliament might not be officially prorogued after that date, making it possible for the federal government to reconvene your houses at brief notification once it is positive of protecting the needed numbers and the proposed three-day unique sitting would mark a 2nd effort to pass the legal plan.

In April 2026, the federal government had actually presented the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill together with the Delimitation Bill and associated procedures throughout a brief unique session. The constitutional modification, which needs a two-thirds bulk, stopped working to clear the Lok Sabha, leading the federal government to withdraw the buddy expenses.

The expenses look for to allow a fresh delimitation workout based upon the 2011 Census, broaden the strength of the Lok Sabha (possibly approximately around 850 seats), and operationalise 33 percent appointment for ladies in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies ahead of the 2029 basic elections. The 2023 Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam had actually connected females’s booking to a future delimitation workout after the very first census post-2026; the proposed modifications intend to delink that timeline.

Rijiju’s information can be found in the wake of ongoing adjournments and friction in the Monsoon Session, which ranges from July 20 to August 13, driven by opposition needs concerning the existence of leading federal government management throughout House procedures.

Amidst the continuous legal stalemate, a top-level assessment happened within the Parliament complex. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met Leader of the Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi in his chamber, along with senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Throughout the 50-minute conference, Rijiju looked for to comprehend the primary opposition celebration’s position on the controversial Delimitation Bill and associated legal structures.

Parallel to the high-stakes political settlements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his outreach to parliamentarians, hosting a breakfast conference for around 37 freshly chosen and cross-over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs at his main house. The casual interaction included conversations on parliamentary discipline, grassroots engagement, and individual experiences in public life.