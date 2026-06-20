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Home Business Redmi Turbo 5 is now on sale in India

Redmi Turbo 5 is now on sale in India

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The Redmi Turbo 5, released in India previously today, is now on sale through Xiaomi’s Indian site, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi Retail shops throughout the nation.

The Redmi Turbo 5 can be found in Turbo White, Nitro Blue, and Asphalt Black colors in India with 2 memory choices – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, priced at INR37,999 and INR40,999, respectively.

Redmi Turbo 5’s color choices

The Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and loads a 6.59″ 120Hz 1,268 p AMOLED screen. The Turbo 5 functions 3 cams-a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 20MP selfie.

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 5G

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256GB 12GB RAM 37,999 Program all costs

Sustaining the whole plan is a 7,540 mAh Si/C battery, which is 20 mAh smaller sized than the Chinese Redmi Turbo 5’s battery. The charging speed is the exact same, though: you get 100W wired charging and 27W reverse wired charging.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/xiaomi-redmi-turbo-5-india-price-sale-date/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Redmi Turbo 5 is now on sale in India">

The remainder of the Redmi Turbo 5’s highlights consist of an in-display finger print scanner, an IR blaster, double stereo speakers, and Dolby Vision. It likewise has IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K rankings.

You can read our Redmi Turbo 5 hands-on evaluation for more information about it.

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