Redmi Turbo 5 is now on sale in India

The Redmi Turbo 5, released in India previously today, is now on sale through Xiaomi’s Indian site, Amazon.in, and Xiaomi Retail shops throughout the nation.

The Redmi Turbo 5 can be found in Turbo White, Nitro Blue, and Asphalt Black colors in India with 2 memory choices – 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB, priced at INR37,999 and INR40,999, respectively.

Redmi Turbo 5’s color choices

The Redmi Turbo 5 is powered by the Dimensity 8500 Ultra SoC, runs Android 16-based HyperOS 3, and loads a 6.59″ 120Hz 1,268 p AMOLED screen. The Turbo 5 functions 3 cams-a 50MP main, an 8MP ultrawide, and a 20MP selfie.

Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 5G