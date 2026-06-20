ABL, KDL require Ladakh Bandh on June 23

Summary Ladakh’s Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance have actually revealed a region-wide strike for June 23. They implicate the Home Ministry and UT administration of stalling on guarantees made in a May conference and leaving out important choices from main records. Leaders revealed disappointment, declaring the Centre is utilizing hold-ups rather of resolving Ladakh’s core needs.

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Srinagar: The Apex Body Leh (ABL) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) on Saturday required a Ladakh-wide bandh on June 23, implicating the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Union Territory administration of postponing the application of dedications made throughout the May 22 conference in New Delhi and leaving out essential choices from the main minutes. Attending to a joint interview in Leh, leaders of the 2 organisations declared that the Centre was using postponing methods rather of resolving Ladakh’s needs.

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