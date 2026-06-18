Snazzy Labs addresses the concern: is the Trump Mobile T1 Phone spying on you?

Quinn Nelson of Snazzy Labs is among the very first individuals to get the Trump Mobile T1 Phone– and among the funniest to examine it. The video listed below is rather long, however it enters into fantastic information in analyzing the software and hardware of the phone.

That stated, the video in fact begins with a 2-minute description of how e-mail spam works due to the fact that the Trump Mobile group had terrific troubles in sending out e-mails that do not instantly get flagged by Gmail. And if you’re questioning whether you need to get one, then we’ll simply mention that the next 4 minutes of the video handle all the troubles Quinn had with simply spending for the phone he pre-ordered. Obviously, you require a 47 Plan with Trump Mobile to purchase the phone.

Anyhow, Snazzy Labs’ evaluation of the phone validates the report from recently– the Trump Mobile T1 Phone is an HTC U24 Pro (a mid-ranger from 2024) with cosmetic adjustments and one larger modification.

< img alt="The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is a modified HTC U24 Pro" width="215" height="107" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/trump-mobile-t1-phone-snazzy-labs/popup/-215/gsmarena_002.jpg">



The Trump Mobile T1 Phone is a customized HTC U24 Pro

Here’s the important things, however– the phone isn’t really that bad. It has a 6.8″120Hz OLED screen (1,080 x 2,346 px) and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. The battery has 5,000 mAh capability and supports 30W charging– this is the most significant departure from the HTC phone, which has a smaller sized however faster 4,600 mAh battery with 60W charging.

The T1/U24 has a notice LED on the front, a 3.5 mm earphone jack on the top and a microSD slot. And it’s set up with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage, which is rather helpful for a$500 phone in the age of the RAMpocalypse.

If the very first minutes of the video didn’t frighten you off, then keep in mind that the optical finger print reader was broken– that might be a problem with that particular system, of course. Likewise Google Messages appeared rather buggy, so neither the software application nor the hardware is in a great location.

Here’s the most significant concern, however– does the Trump Mobile T1 Phone spy on you? We will not ruin that– click “play” on the video listed below to discover.

Source

HTC U24 Pro

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