Japan – Honda to Begin Supplying Three High-output Models of the eGX Electric Power Unit Series for Commercial-Grade Work Equipment

Honda to Begin Supplying Three High-output Models of the eGX Electric Power Unit Series for Commercial-Grade Work Equipment

TOKYO, Japan, June 17, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) – Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) will include 3 brand-new high-output designs– GXE4.0 D, GXE6.0 D and GXE9.0 D– to its eGX Series and start providing them to Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) clients this fall, beginning with Japan and broadening supply in phases into other areas such as Europe and the U.S.

Structure on its long history of supplying source of power, consisting of general-purpose engines, to OEMs of commercial-grade work devices, Honda is now broadening its supply of electrical power systems to those OEMs.

Honda will reveal 3 brand-new designs for the very first time worldwide, at the 8th International Construction & & Survey Productivity Improvement EXPO (CSPI 2026), which will be held from June 17 through 20 at Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan.

Considering that their intro in 2021, eGX Series electrical power system designs with an optimal output of 1.8 kW, have actually been embraced by work devices makers, mainly for small-sized devices such as rammers and plate compactors. Leveraging special benefits of electrical power systems, consisting of low sound and absolutely no exhaust emissions throughout usage, work devices powered by Honda eGX designs is being made use of in workplace where lowered sound and exhaust emissions is needed. This consists of locations where it is tough to protect sufficient ventilation, property communities and nighttime building and construction websites. Compared to traditional gasoline-powered engines, the eGX Series power systems are much easier to begin and need less upkeep, such as regular maintenance and replacement of consumable parts, which contributes to a decrease of the problem on operators and an enhancement in work effectiveness.

In the meantime, for work devices that needs greater power output, such as excavators and high-pressure washers, gas and diesel motor continue to be chosen, as the output of existing electrical power systems is inadequate for such applications.

The 3 brand-new high-output designs, GXE4.0 D, GXE6.0 D and GXE9.0 D, utilize motor parts established for Honda electrical bikes and provide optimal outputs of 3.7 kW, 6.0 kW, and 8.7 kW * 1, respectively. These high-output designs appropriate for building and construction and commercial devices that need a greater power output variety and will substantially broaden the scope of applications for the eGX Series.

These brand-new eGX Series designs utilize Honda Mobile Power Pack e: (MPP) swappable battery as their power source, allowing constant usage of the devices by switching a diminished battery for a pre-charged battery, which contributes to the decrease of functional downtime. The MPP can likewise be utilized to power Honda electrical bikes such as BENLY e: and EM1 e: and as a standardized battery for a broad range of electrical devices.

Prior to today’s statement, Honda has actually provided these high-output eGX power systems and MPPs to some building and construction devices makers in Japan as recognition designs. Through their usage in real work websites, Honda has actually made sure that these eGX designs provide efficiency, resilience, and functionality at the level needed for building and construction devices. Structure on the experience and insights acquired through these pre-launch applications, Honda will present these brand-new eGX Series designs as mass-production designs for worldwide markets, created to fulfill a varied series of applications and market requirements.

By providing these brand-new designs as a system consisting of a different motor system, battery box, and user interface system, Honda allows work devices producers to develop items with higher versatility, therefore supporting electrification of their items.

Honda will continue to add to the decrease of ecological effect of the building and commercial sectors through the growth of its lineup of amazed power items in the market.

* 1 Maximum output of motor system alone

Secret functions of high-output eGX designs– GXE4.0 D, GXE6.0 D and GXE9.0 D

Motor efficiency

Embraces a motor that shares elements with Honda electrical bikes and includes an enhanced magnetic circuit and structural style.

Acquires the dependability and toughness shown by GX Series engines, and includes a robust structure enough for building devices applications that need high vibration resistance and sturdiness in different environments.

Functions adequate cooling efficiency to support constant operation of high-output work devices.

Complies with EU balanced requirements.

High compatibility with Honda GX Series engines

In factor to consider of compatibility with GX Series engines, the size of the flange installing location and shaft measurements were made the like those of the GX200 engine.

Adoption of Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery

Embraces lithium-ion battery with a storage capability of 1.3 kWh or more, which can be utilized as a source of power for numerous electrical movement items and devices applications.

The capability to switch a diminished battery for a pre-charged battery, makes it possible for users to continue working with no charging downtime.

Benefit of electrical power system

The eGX power systems allow tidy and low-noise operate in locations where it is hard to protect appropriate ventilation such as within underground tunnels, and workplace where preserving peaceful is needed, such as throughout nighttime building work in/near houses.

Begins quickly with easy switch operation.

Decreases upkeep work (No requirement for different upkeep, parts replacement and cleansing work needed for engines.)

Adds to a decrease of compounds with ecological effect (HC, NOx and CO2).

Secret requirements

Honda involvement in the International Construction & Survey Productivity Improvement EXPO (CSPI)

Driven by its desire to “assist individuals every day lives with innovation,” Honda has actually been providing a wide range of power items– consisting of generators, mower and tillers– to meet the requirements of clients around the globe. In the location of power systems, while supplying general-purpose engines internationally, Honda is likewise broadening its lineup of electrical items in action to progressively rigid ecological guidelines, especially in innovative countries.

This year, Honda will show for the very first time at the Construction & & Survey Productivity Improvement Expo (CSPI 2026), showcasing the eGX electrical power system series in addition to commercial-grade electrical items anticipated to be made use of at a vast array of worksites. The Honda cubicle will display efforts Honda is requiring to add to electrification in the building and construction and commercial sectors.

Introduction of CSPI 2026

Organizer: International Construction & & Survey Productivity Improvement EXPO Executive Committee

Dates: June 17– 20, 2026

Place: Makuhari Messe Halls 1-8, Outdoor Exhibition Hall, Outdoor Exhibition Hall ANNEX, (in Chiba, Japan)

Authorities site: URLï 1/4 šhttps:// cspi-expo. com/

Honda cubicle place: Exhibition Hall 5, No. 15-41

List of products to be on screen at the Honda cubicle (strategies):

Power items (electrical designs)

eGX Series (GXE2.0 H, GXE4.0 D, GXE6.0 D, GXE9.0 Dï 1/4 ‰

Honda Mobile Power Pack e:

Honda Power Pod e:

Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:

Power items (gasoline-powered engines)

iGX430 Concept design

iGX800

Electric motorbike design

GYRO CANOPY e:

Products of other producers geared up with eGX and Honda Mobile Power Pack e:

Electric micro excavator: PC01E-2 (Komatsu)

Electric hand assisted roller: HV620evo (Sakai Heavy Industries, Ltd.)

Self-propelled line marking maker: GM-601 (Gakunan Koki Co., Ltd.)

High-pressure washer: MKW1513MF (HMPP principle) (Maruyama Mfg. Co., Inc.)

Light tower: LB20LM-H (Light Boy Co., Ltd.)

Light tower: LED Field Light F1 (Nissei Industries Co., Ltd.)

Light tower: PL-241SLB (Denyo Co., Ltd.)

Battery charger: Compact battery switching system (Gachaco Inc.)

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