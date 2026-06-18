Japan – Eisai Announces Strategic Investment Supported by the UK Government’s LSIMF

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, “Eisai”) today revealed a tactical financial investment supported by the UK Government under the Life Sciences Innovative Manufacturing Fund (LSIMF), based on terms, at its producing website in Hatfield, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom, to develop supply chain and product packaging abilities for present and future medications that need cold-chain management, consisting of lecanemab.

LSIMF is a capital grants plan created to enhance life sciences producing abilities in the UK and boost supply durability versus future health emergency situations. The financial investment lines up with the UK Government’s policy to enhance domestic pharmaceutical production and shows Eisai’s long-lasting dedication to the United Kingdom.

Haruo Naito, Chief Executive Officer at Eisai Co., Ltd., stated, “This tactical financial investment shows our long-lasting dedication to reinforcing durable supply abilities for our ingenious medications and pipeline items, while more deepening our enduring relationship with the United Kingdom. We significantly value the chance to work collaboratively with the UK Government in reinforcing life sciences making and health care durability for the future.”

Science Minister Lord Vallance stated, “Building first-rate production abilities here in the UK will protect the supply of important medications, consisting of treatments for Alzheimer’s illness, that can change lives. Eisai’s government-backed financial investment will likewise support the development of brand-new knowledgeable tasks in Hatfield and is another example of the advantages of worldwide business buying the UK– strengthening our track record as a life sciences center while growing our economy.”

The total financial investment will assist broaden Eisai’s sophisticated production abilities at the website in Hatfield, widening its function beyond conventional oral strong dosage operations to support the product packaging and supply of temperature-controlled medications for injection and infusion. Furthermore, Eisai will have the ability to shift from reliance on external agreement producers to an internal product packaging design, improving supply stability and versatility. The financial investment consists of centers efficient in dealing with temperature-controlled items, consisting of the growth of products invoice and dispatch functions, building of ambient and cold-chain storage facilities, and setup of product packaging structures and product packaging lines. The task is being executed in several stages, with an overall financial investment from Eisai of around ₤ 48 million.

Through this financial investment, the Hatfield website will enhance its function as a worldwide production center serving numerous areas, consisting of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In addition, boosted production versatility, ability for multi-language and small-batch product packaging, and advanced quality management will support Eisai’s worldwide supply network.

Media Inquiries:

Public Relations Department,

Eisai Co., Ltd.

+81-( 0) 3-3817-5120

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