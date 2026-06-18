Japan – BAE Systems and NEC Sign MoU to Strengthen Japan’s Active Cyber Defence

TOKYO, Japan, June 17, 2026 – (JCN Newswire) –BAE Systems and NEC Corporation have actually signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to integrate proficiency for the application of active cyber defence (ACD) services for the Japanese Government. This MoU shows the intent of both organisations to collaborate in different sectors beyond the defence domain, structure on the momentum of the Japan-UK Strategic Cyber Partnership concurred by the particular Governments in January 2026.

Under this MoU, BAE Systems and NEC will support the improvement of the Japanese Government’s cybersecurity posture through the joint advancement, execution and shipment of ACD options. It unites BAE Systems’ large proficiency and understanding of ACD finest practices with NEC’s technological abilities, release experience and deep understanding of Japan’s ACD policy and functional landscape. By integrating complementary strengths, both organisations will intend to provide ability that is almost grounded, technically robust and lined up with nationwide security top priorities.

In addition, BAE Systems and NEC will check out the facility of a service cooperation structure concentrated on combining market stakeholders from the cybersecurity and nationwide security sectors of both the UK and Japan to assist drive cumulative cyber strength. This is anticipated to support the development of an extremely proficient cyber sector in both countries.

Andrea Thompson, Group Managing Director, BAE Systems Digital Intelligence, stated: “As a longstanding provider of cyber and digital capabilities to government organisations around the world, we recognise the importance of leveraging best-in-class capabilities to meet customers’ needs and reflect their operational environment. Working together with NEC, we will turn our respective expertise into practical, operational capability in pursuit of a fair, safe and secure cyberspace.”

Noboru Nakatani, Corporate Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer, NEC Corporation, stated: “Like many nations, we’ve seen a rise in cyber-attacks against national authorities and critical infrastructure. This is a trend which requires a proactive response. Government organisations need to know that they have access to the best possible technical and operational expertise, which is exactly what our cooperation with BAE Systems will deliver, enabling the implementation of ACD solutions to support long-term cyber resilience.”

About BAE Systems:

At BAE Systems, we offer a few of the world’s most innovative, technology-led defence, aerospace and security services. We use an experienced labor force of around 110,000 individuals in more than 40 nations. Dealing with consumers and regional partners, we establish, engineer, manufacture and assistance items and systems to provide military ability, safeguard nationwide security and keep vital info and facilities protected. BAE Systems has actually been active in Japan for over 50 years partnering to supply devices consisting of marine weapons, electronic warfare ability, amphibious armoured cars and today we are a partner on the GCAP next generation airplane program.

To find out more on BAE Systems in Japan go to:www.baesystems.com/en-jp/

About NEC

The NEC Group leverages innovation to develop social worth and promote a more sustainable world where everybody has the possibility to reach their complete capacity. NEC Corporation was developed in 1899. Today, the NEC Group’s roughly 110,000 workers use world-leading AI, security, and interactions innovations to fix the most important requirements of clients and society. To find out more, please check out https://www.nec.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

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