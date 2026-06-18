Hong Kong – Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong concludes evaluation see to Hong Kong (with photos/video)

Director of Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of CPC Central Committee and Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of State Council Mr Xia Baolong concludes assessment see to Hong Kong (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************

The Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, Mr Xia Baolong, today (June 17) performed the 2nd day of his assessment see to Hong Kong.

Accompanied by the Chief Executive, Mr John Lee; the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan; and the Secretary for Security, Mr Tang Ping-keung, Mr Xia today went to the brand-new Huanggang Port to discover the redevelopment of the port.

Mr Xia then went to Kwai Chung Container Terminal 8 to comprehend the most recent advancement of the shipping market in Hong Kong. The National 15th Five-Year Plan Outline clearly supports Hong Kong in combining and improving its status as a global shipping centre. Throughout his go to, Mr Xia was informed by the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Ms Mable Chan, on the scenario of the ports. He likewise exchanged views with the market professionals.

Mr Xia later on consulted with Mr Lee and Principal Officials at Government House, where he likewise held conversations to exchange views with neighborhood agents.

Mr Xia concluded his two-day assessment check out and left Hong Kong in the afternoon.