AIFI Hosts Special Session on Energy Efficiency, Smart Forging Technologies and Advanced Manufacturing Solutions; Expands its Footprint in Eastern India

The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), the apex body representing India’s forging sector, recently organized a milestone Special Session in Jamshedpur, significantly expanding its strategic footprint across eastern India. The knowledge-focused gathering successfully brought together senior industrial leaders, technical engineering experts and forging professionals to explore how modernization, automation and advanced operational strategies are transforming the contemporary forging ecosystem. Aimed at unlocking new potential within the regional manufacturing sector, the event spotlighted critical opportunities that new-age engineering solutions offer for drastically improving operational efficiency, production output and long-term sustainability across the sector.

The event commenced with a keynote address by Mr. Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd., who highlighted the evolving landscape of the forging industry and underscored the importance of technology adoption, sustainability and operational excellence in enhancing the sector’s global competitiveness.

The technical sessions began with an insightful presentation on “How to Improve Energy Efficiency for Induction Heating and Hardening” by Mr. Saikat Chatterjee, Senior Vice President – Sales and Head, Induction Heating and Hardening Division, Megatherm Induction Ltd. He shared practical strategies and advanced technologies that can significantly improve energy utilization, reduce operational costs and enhance productivity in forging operations.

Commenting on the session, Mr. Yash Munot, President of The Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI), said, “The forging industry is entering a new era driven by efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation. Through initiatives such as this special session, AIFI remains committed to equipping industry stakeholders with the knowledge and tools needed to stay globally competitive. The enthusiastic participation from industry leaders and professionals in Jamshedpur reflects the growing momentum of the forging sector in Eastern India. We are pleased to further strengthen AIFI’s footprint in the region and continue fostering collaboration, innovation and capability development across the industry.”

Taking the discussion forward, Mr. Jeong Jong Ho, President & CEO, HFM Co., Ltd., delivered a presentation on “Traditional Forging to Smart Forging: How Modern Press Technology Improves Competitiveness,” highlighting how advanced press technologies, automation and intelligent manufacturing systems are transforming conventional forging operations to enhance quality, efficiency and competitiveness. Further enriching the session, Mr. Parthey Patel, Senior Manager – Heating Sales, Inductotherm (India) Private Limited, presented on “Non-Ferrous Induction Heating Technology and Latest Advancements,” sharing insights into emerging induction heating technologies, their expanding applications in non-ferrous metal processing, and their contribution to improving precision, productivity and process reliability.

The final technical presentation was delivered by Mr. Sandeep Gaikwad, Director, Yeskolube India Pvt. Ltd., on “High-Performance, Cost-Effective Forging Die Lubricants.” He discussed the critical role of advanced lubricants in enhancing die life, improving forging quality, reducing maintenance requirements and supporting cost-effective manufacturing.

The special session reaffirmed AIFI’s commitment to promoting knowledge exchange, facilitating technology adoption and supporting the forging industry’s transformation towards smarter, more sustainable and globally competitive manufacturing practices.

AIFI continues to lead the forging sector by driving industry engagement, fostering innovation and creating platforms that enable members to adapt to evolving market demands while contributing to India’s industrial growth and manufacturing excellence.