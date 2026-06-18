Volkswagen Group’s e.solutions selects HCLTech to accelerate innovation for next-generation automotive infotainment and connectivity solutions

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced a multi-year strategic partnership with e.solutions, a Germany-based automotive software specialist and part of Volkswagen Group, for the development of next-generation software-defined infotainment and connectivity solutions.

The engagement will focus on scaling AI-enabled future infotainment and connectivity platforms built on Android Automotive, in line with the growing demand for connected, digital in-vehicle experiences. HCLTech will support the development, integration and validation of production‑grade human-machine interface (HMI) software for multiple vehicle programs, enabling consistent deployment across varied hardware platforms and global markets.

“At e.solutions, we are continuously pushing the boundaries of connected mobility and digital cockpit innovation. Our partnership with HCLTech enables us to scale HMI software development across diverse vehicle programs while maintaining the highest standards of quality, consistency, and user experience. Together, we are building the foundation for the next generation of software-defined mobility,” said Uwe Reder, CEO, e.solutions.

“By combining AI-driven engineering and a deep understanding of the automotive sector, we will empower e.solutions to accelerate and develop world-class infotainment platforms. The partnership underscores our long-term commitment to the automotive ecosystem and the ability to support complex engineering programs at scale across international markets,” said Pankaj Tagra, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Mobility at HCLTech.