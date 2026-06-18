UPES To Launch AI Campus in Partnership with Google

To power AI-first education through advanced cloud technologies, industry-integrated learning, and globally recognised certifications

UPES, a multidisciplinary university and one of India’s leading institutions for future-focused education, today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to launch its ‘AI Campus’, a transformative initiative designed to embed artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and intelligent automation across teaching, learning, research, and innovation across disciplines including engineering, computer science, business, law, design, health sciences, liberal studies and media.

This launch aligns with UPES’ vision of being the ‘University of Tomorrow’ and its transition into an ‘AI-First University’. At UPES, AI is integrated into the very fabric of the academic ecosystem, from curriculum design and teaching methodologies to research, innovation, and industry engagement, to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world. This collaboration marks a significant step towards preparing students and faculty for an increasingly AI-driven economy by combining advanced technology infrastructure, industry-aligned curriculum, experiential learning, and globally recognised certifications.

As part of the initiative, UPES will deploy Google Workspace for Education Plus across the university ecosystem, benefiting more than 19,000 students, faculty members, and staff while creating a robust digital foundation for collaboration, learning, research, and innovation. In addition, over 10,000 students will gain access to Gemini Enterprise for Education, enabling them to leverage advanced generative AI capabilities throughout their academic journey. The deployment of Gemini Enterprise will also support the development of AI-powered research assistants, intelligent teaching tools, automated workflows, and advanced academic support systems, ensuring students and faculty gain hands-on experience with technologies that are rapidly transforming industries worldwide.

A key pillar of the partnership is the introduction of an industry-embedded B.Tech program featuring a four-year integrated curriculum developed in collaboration with Google Cloud. The program will provide students with hands-on exposure to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and emerging technologies, while enabling them to earn four Google Cloud certifications, GEAR credentials, and specialised modules from the DeepMind AI curriculum.

To further strengthen experiential learning and innovation, UPES and Google Cloud will establish a dedicated Google Center of Excellence (CoE) on campus. The Centre will provide access to live labs, industry-led projects, hackathons, advanced research support, and immersive learning experiences. It will also serve as a platform for exploring real-world AI applications and developing agentic AI use cases powered by Google technologies and native data connectors.

Dr. Abhishek Sinha, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Success), UPES, said, “The launch of AI Campus powered by Google marks a defining moment in our technological journey. By embedding Google’s ecosystem—from Gemini Enterprise to the DeepMind AI curriculum—directly into our academic framework, we are ensuring our students are not just consumers of technology and AI, but creators of it. This partnership is designed to make our graduates the most sought-after talent in the global AI-driven workforce.”

Vaibhav Kumar Srivastava, India Head, Edtechs & Education at Google India, “We are excited to collaborate with UPES and to have them join us as a Digital Campus on Google Cloud (DCGC 4.0), one of the first in North India. With this collaboration, we aim to have students and teachers skilled in AI. We are equally invested with UPES to ensure that these outcomes are achieved, and we look forward to working with UPES and taking this collaboration a long way.”

Through this collaboration, UPES aims to create a new generation of AI-ready graduates equipped with the skills, mindset, and practical experience required to thrive in a technology-driven world. By combining advanced AI tools, industry-recognised certifications, experiential learning, and deep industry engagement, the initiative will empower students to drive innovation, undertake cutting-edge research, build entrepreneurial ventures, and contribute meaningfully to the future of work.

With the launch of AI Campus, UPES continues to expand its ecosystem of global technology partnerships and reinforce its position as a university committed to preparing the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and technology leaders for an AI-enabled future.To power AI-first education through advanced cloud technologies, industry-integrated learning, and globally recognised certifications

New Delhi, 11th June 2026: UPES, a multidisciplinary university and one of India’s leading institutions for future-focused education, today announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to launch its ‘AI Campus’, a transformative initiative designed to embed artificial intelligence, cloud technologies, and intelligent automation across teaching, learning, research, and innovation across disciplines including engineering, computer science, business, law, design, health sciences, liberal studies and media.

This launch aligns with UPES’ vision of being the ‘University of Tomorrow’ and its transition into an ‘AI-First University’. At UPES, AI is integrated into the very fabric of the academic ecosystem, from curriculum design and teaching methodologies to research, innovation, and industry engagement, to prepare students for a rapidly evolving world. This collaboration marks a significant step towards preparing students and faculty for an increasingly AI-driven economy by combining advanced technology infrastructure, industry-aligned curriculum, experiential learning, and globally recognised certifications.

As part of the initiative, UPES will deploy Google Workspace for Education Plus across the university ecosystem, benefiting more than 19,000 students, faculty members, and staff while creating a robust digital foundation for collaboration, learning, research, and innovation. In addition, over 10,000 students will gain access to Gemini Enterprise for Education, enabling them to leverage advanced generative AI capabilities throughout their academic journey. The deployment of Gemini Enterprise will also support the development of AI-powered research assistants, intelligent teaching tools, automated workflows, and advanced academic support systems, ensuring students and faculty gain hands-on experience with technologies that are rapidly transforming industries worldwide.

A key pillar of the partnership is the introduction of an industry-embedded B.Tech program featuring a four-year integrated curriculum developed in collaboration with Google Cloud. The program will provide students with hands-on exposure to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and emerging technologies, while enabling them to earn four Google Cloud certifications, GEAR credentials, and specialised modules from the DeepMind AI curriculum.

To further strengthen experiential learning and innovation, UPES and Google Cloud will establish a dedicated Google Center of Excellence (CoE) on campus. The Centre will provide access to live labs, industry-led projects, hackathons, advanced research support, and immersive learning experiences. It will also serve as a platform for exploring real-world AI applications and developing agentic AI use cases powered by Google technologies and native data connectors.

Dr. Abhishek Sinha, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Student Success), UPES, said, “The launch of AI Campus powered by Google marks a defining moment in our technological journey. By embedding Google’s ecosystem—from Gemini Enterprise to the DeepMind AI curriculum—directly into our academic framework, we are ensuring our students are not just consumers of technology and AI, but creators of it. This partnership is designed to make our graduates the most sought-after talent in the global AI-driven workforce.”

Vaibhav Kumar Srivastava, India Head, Edtechs & Education at Google India, “We are excited to collaborate with UPES and to have them join us as a Digital Campus on Google Cloud (DCGC 4.0), one of the first in North India. With this collaboration, we aim to have students and teachers skilled in AI. We are equally invested with UPES to ensure that these outcomes are achieved, and we look forward to working with UPES and taking this collaboration a long way.”

Through this collaboration, UPES aims to create a new generation of AI-ready graduates equipped with the skills, mindset, and practical experience required to thrive in a technology-driven world. By combining advanced AI tools, industry-recognised certifications, experiential learning, and deep industry engagement, the initiative will empower students to drive innovation, undertake cutting-edge research, build entrepreneurial ventures, and contribute meaningfully to the future of work.

With the launch of AI Campus, UPES continues to expand its ecosystem of global technology partnerships and reinforce its position as a university committed to preparing the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, researchers, and technology leaders for an AI-enabled future.