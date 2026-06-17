Xreal Aura glasses revealed with Android XR and the brand-new Snapdragon Reality Elite

Xreal revealed its brand-new Aura glasses– these are spatial computing glasses that run Android XR, providing support for a large range of applications out of eviction.

The glasses include an Optical See-Through (OST) show that covers 70 ° field of vision. This virtual screen is produced by 2 Sony Micro-OLED shows with 1,920 x 1,200 px resolution and 120Hz revitalize rate. The display screens are transparent, so you can see your environments plainly and individuals around you can see your eyes. There is likewise electrochromic dimming for when you desire to focus on what’s “on screen”.

Xreal Aura glasses

If you are a heavy multitasker, you will have the ability to have up to 5 drifting app windows at the exact same time. Naturally, Gemini is readily available as a basic part of Android XR.

These glasses have a split style– the freshly revealed Snapdragon Reality Elite chipset is inside the” calculate puck” and runs Android XR and your apps. There will be 2 setups offered: 12/256GB and 16/512GB.

The Xreal Aura glasses and calculate puck

The 4,455 mAh battery( 34.84 Wh )is likewise in the puck, which moves weight far from your head. Inside the glasses is the Xreal X1S spatial co-processor– this manages the important things that require low-latency processing and sensing units and show jobs.

The glasses have 6 DoF tracking. And they do have video cameras with an LED that will caution individuals around you when stated electronic cameras are active. Voice commands to Gemini, hand-tracking is the default input approach. There are 2 USB-C ports on board– one goes to the glasses, however the other can be utilized for external power or video input (DisplayPort in).

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Xreal Aura

Snap released the Specs AR glasses simply the other day– those expense $2,195 and run exclusive software application rather of Android XR. To be reasonable, Xreal hasn’t revealed the Aura prices right now, however the small print assures that it will cost less than $1,500 (omitting taxes).

< img width ="1200" height ="609" alt ="Snapdragon Reality Elite compared to Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/xreal-aura-glasses/inline/-1200/gsmarena_003.jpg">

Snapdragon Reality Elite compared to Snapdragon XR2 + Gen 2

If you desire the Xreal Glasses, you have 2 choices. You can attempt to schedule a Founder Pass– just 2,000 are offered (and a quarter are currently gone), however this is worth a $ 300 discount rate. You can likewise do a routine appointment for $ 100 and get $ 200 in credit when the Aura launches.

Have a look at the Xreal Aura booking page for more information. The glasses will be out this fall.

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