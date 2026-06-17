Xiaomi Mix Fold 5’s launch timeline meant by brand-new accreditation

Xiaomi’s upcoming Mix Fold 5 might have simply been accredited for sale in China with the design number 2608BPX34C. This is fascinating due to the fact that the Mix Fold 5 has actually reached this action before any of the Xiaomi 18 member of the family.

That might indicate that the Mix Fold 5 will not release together with those gadgets in September, however will possibly be presented previously. There’s generally something occurring in mid-August, which seems like a respectable bet.

< img width ="1200" height ="900" alt ="Xiaomi Mix Fold 4" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/xiaomi-mix-fold-5-launch-timeframe-rumor/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg">

Xiaomi Mix Fold 4

Unlike the Xiaomi 18 household, the Mix Fold 5 does not need to await Qualcomm to reveal the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chipset, given that it will not be utilizing that. Previous reports informed us that the Mix Fold 5 will rather opt for Xiaomi’s own Xring O3 SoC, the much better follower to the O1 from in 2015.

Mentioning specifications, the collapsible mobile phone is anticipated to come with a 7.5″ to 7.6″ inner screen with a smooth crease, a 200MP video camera, a side-mounted finger print scanner, and a 6,000 mAh battery which will support cordless charging. The Mix Fold 5 might be the very first gadget to introduce with the next-gen HyperOS based upon Android 17. The only disadvantage appears to be the reported rate, which is CNY 10,000 or $1,479 at the existing currency exchange rate.

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