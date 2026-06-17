Tata factory making iPhone backplates in India will not be closed down due to contamination

A factory providing iPhone parts in India will not be shut down. The plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu was under examination by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) because December 2025, after farmers near the center grumbled about factory wastewater polluting their land and wells. The TNPCB alerted of a possible forced shutdown of the center.

The factory is owned by Indian corporation Tata and makes iPhone backplates. Offered Apple’s current drive to minimize its reliance on Chinese production, a quarter of iPhones offered worldwide are now made in India, with a blossoming parts supply community likewise in location. This plant becomes part of that.

< img width ="1200" height ="716" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/06/tata-iphone-backplate-factory-not-shutting-down/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Tata factory making iPhone backplates in India won't be shut down due to pollution">

Tata states it dealt with all contamination issues and the Tamil Nadu factory is no longer under examination by the TNPCB. Tata was supposedly warned of the contamination on December 23 of in 2015. Now, it states it carried out an independent sample analysis, which showed it remained in complete compliance with the policies, with all specifications being within the recommended limitations.

Source