OnePlus defies RAM crisis, provides the 15R with more memory

There’s been a great deal of talk just recently about RAM rates skyrocketing since of AI information centers demolishing the whole supply, yet OnePlus does not appear to have actually gotten the memo. The business has actually simply begun using the 15R with more memory than previously, in India just in the meantime.

OnePlus 15R 5G

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512GB 12GB RAM EUR 629.00 ₤ 549.00 256GB 12GB RAM EUR 499.00 ₤ 485.91

Program all costs

The phone introduced in 2015 with 12GB of RAM, and you can still get it with that quantity of memory with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Now there’s a 3rd choice too, which sets 16GB of RAM with 512GB of storage for INR 61,999 (roughly $657 at the existing exchange rate).

For recommendation, note that the entry-level 12/256GB design chooses INR 54,999 ($ 583), while the 12/512GB alternative is priced at INR 59,999 ($ 636) in OnePlus’ main Indian online shop. The OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with 1272×2800 resolution, 165Hz revitalize rate, and 3,600-nit peak brightness, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC at the helm, a 50MP primary cam with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide, a 32MP selfie electronic camera, and a 7,400 mAh battery with assistance for 80W wired charging.

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If you wish to discover more about the OnePlus 15R, have a look at our video evaluation above or head over here to dive into our thorough composed evaluation.