Crestone Air Partners, an Air T Business, Completes Acquisition of Arena Aviation Capital, Surpassing $3.6 Billion in Assets Under Management

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 17, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRT) today revealed that its bulk owned company Crestone Air Partners, an international air travel property management platform, has actually finished its acquisition of Arena Aviation Capital – a reputable air travel possession supervisor with a varied portfolio and deep airline company relationships. The deal, initially revealed on March 8, 2026, has actually now closed following the complete satisfaction of all traditional closing conditions and needed approvals.

The acquisition materially broadens Crestone. Properties under management (AUM) since December 31, 2025, were $800 million; since March 31, 2026, AUM had actually grown to $1.2 billion; and post-transaction, the combined platform now makes up $3.6 billion of AUM. Crestone gets basic air travel market management costs, consisting of origination charges, administrative charges, personality charges, and a reward cost above a particular obstacle rate (which differs by financial investment deal). Our air travel possession management platforms look for to create 10%+ returns after charges.

Instantly prior to the closing, Air T owned 90% of the typical interests in Crestone Asset Management, LLC (“CAM”. At this exact same time, entities managed by the Mill Road Investors jointly owned the staying 10% of the typical interests in CAM. In connection with the deals, Air T and Aviation Growth Initiatives, LLC (“AGI”a management-affiliated entity formed by executives of Crestone Air Partners, Inc., got the MRC Parties’ 10% typical interest position in CAM at a pre-money assessment of $62 million for aggregate money factor to consider of $6.2 million. In connection with the reorganization, the celebrations likewise modified CAM’s minimal liability business arrangement to show the exit of the MRC celebrations from the typical interest holder group.

On the closing date, Blue Owl Capital purchased in to Crestone Air Partners at an $80 million appraisal post-merger for approximately 12.5% of Crestone Air Partners, reliant upon Crestone efficiency. Air T now owns roughly 83.9% of the equity of this organization.

This deal is a clear expression of how Air T invests. We are a long-term capital lorry – purchasing to develop, not to trade – and we offer the leaders of our organizations the runway and resources to grow by themselves terms.

“We buy to build and empower dynamos and dynamic teams. Our investments don’t come with expiration dates,” stated Nick Swenson, Chief Executive Officer of Air T, Inc. “Crestone has grown from zero to over $3.5 billion dollars in assets under management in five years. Our job was to provide permanent capital and the runway, then let Crestone build. Crestone’s leasing capabilities are supported by the AirT network: airframe and engine material sales, landing gear leasing, disassembly, storage, and MRO facilities all sit inside the Air T family. Crestone can draw on every one of them across an aircraft’s life. Aviation has a lot of niche, high-value businesses within it, and we seek to know them well. That’s the momentum a networked portfolio creates – and we intend to keep at it.”

For extra details on the deal, please describe the Crestone Air Partners Press Release.

KEEP IN MIND REGARDING STAKEHOLDER QUESTIONS

If you have concerns associated to this release or other Air T matters, please utilize our interactive Q&An ability, through Slido.com, available from our site, to send your concerns. We mean to keep that link open and readily available for investor concerns. Concerns sent through Slido will be responded to “live” and in composing at our Annual Meeting, and through a written action on a quarterly basis. Keep in mind that legal and practical requirements limit us from responding to every concern published, yet we plan to attend to all sensible and appropriate concerns with a composed response.

ABOUT AIR T, INC.

Developed in 1980, Air T Inc. is a portfolio of effective organizations and monetary properties, each of which is independent yet related. Its core sections are over night air freight, ground assistance devices, industrial airplane, engines and parts, local airline company and digital services. We look for to broaden, reinforce and diversify Air T’s after-tax capital per share. Our objective is to develop Air T’s core companies, and when proper, to broaden into nearby and other markets. We look for to trigger development and get rid of difficulties while providing significant worth for all stakeholders. To learn more, see www.airt.com. The info on our site is offered for details functions just and is not included by recommendation into this news release.

CONTACT

Tracy Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer

tkennedy@airt.com

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.



Subject: Press release summary