Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs detects two drug trafficking cases involving incoming passengers at airport (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs detects two drug trafficking cases involving incoming passengers at airport (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs yesterday (June 15) and today (June 16) detected two drug trafficking cases involving baggage concealment at Hong Kong International Airport, and seized a total of about 15 kilograms of suspected ketamine with a total estimated market value of about $5.7 million. Two men and one woman were arrested.

​In the first case, a 43-year-old non-local male arrived in Hong Kong from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, via Doha, Qatar, yesterday. During Customs clearance, Customs officers found about 10kg of suspected ketamine inside his check-in suitcase. The man was subsequently arrested. After follow-up investigations, Customs officers conducted a controlled delivery operation on the same day and arrested a 26-year-old local male in North Point.

In the second case, a 28-year-old non-local female passenger arrived in Hong Kong from Paris, France, today. During Customs clearance, Customs officers found about 5kg of suspected ketamine inside her check-in suitcase. She was subsequently arrested.

The arrested men in the first case have been jointly charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. The arrested woman in the second case has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug. Both cases will be brought up at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts tomorrow (June 17).

Customs will continue to step up enforcement against drug trafficking activities through intelligence analysis. The department also reminds members of the public to stay alert and not participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong. They are also reminded not to carry unknown items for other people.

Customs will continue to apply a risk assessment approach and focus on selecting passengers from high-risk regions for clearance to combat transnational drug trafficking activities.

Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.

Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 182 8080 or its dedicated crime-reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk) or online form (eform.cefs.gov.hk/form/ced002).