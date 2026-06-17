HKTDC commemorates 60th Anniversary with Forum and Cocktail Reception

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is commemorating its 60th anniversary this year with a series of celebratory occasions. 2 crucial occasions– theNext 60 Forumand60thAnniversary Cocktail Reception— were held today, drawing in over 1,000 visitors from the political and organization sectors. HKTDC ChairmanProf Frederick Mapersonally welcomed numerous previous Chairmen, consisting ofDr Victor FungPeter WooJack SoandVincent Loto act as online forum visitors, while he himself acted as the mediator. Together, they evaluated how the HKTDC has actually established and expected future chances. Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR),Paul Lamofficiated at the reception and signed up with leaders from different sectors in experiencing this crucial turning point.

Prof Frederick MaChairman of the HKTDC, stated: “This forum brings together an accumulated 480 years of experience and wisdom of several former Chairmen. We will build on the past and pave the way for the future, charting a new development outlook for Hong Kong. Under ‘One Country, Two Systems’, Hong Kong is guided by national development and is globally responsive, providing a strong foundation for progress. The HKTDC will continue to assist enterprises going global, deepen international exchange, strengthen industry connections, and facilitate substantive cooperation.”

The Next 60 Forumcentred on the style of “Retrospect and Prospect”Former ChairmanBaroness Dunnbegan the online forum with a pre-recorded address. Individuals evaluated Hong Kong’s financial change from a production base into a worldwide monetary and trading center, and checked out how Hong Kong can continue to play its function as a superconnector and very value-adder in a progressing worldwide landscape.

The 60th Anniversary Cocktail Receptionkept in the night of the exact same day was participated in by Secretary for Justice of the HKSARPaul LamDeputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of individuals’s Republic of China in the HKSARLi YongshengDirector-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the HKSARXu WeigangPresident of the Legislative CouncilStarry Leeand a variety of HKSAR federal government authorities, consisting of Deputy Financial SecretaryMichael Wong,Secretary for Culture, Sports and TourismRosanna Lawand Acting Secretary for Financial Services and the TreasuryJoseph ChanIn presence were previous HKTDC ChairmenVictor FungPeter WooJack SoandVincent Loprevious Executive DirectorsFred LamandMargaret Fongexisting Executive DirectorSophia Chongin addition to present and previous Council Members.

Prof Mastated: “Right before this reception, I had a lively dialogue with the HKTDC’s former Chairmen who shared their vision for the Council and Hong Kong in the coming decades. Let me tell you: the future looks bright. In spite of global challenges, I firmly believe that Hong Kong remains a beacon of hope. The HKTDC has always evolved alongside Hong Kong, our growth mirroring our city’s progress. And just like Hong Kong, the HKTDC has remained resilient, which I know will see us through the next 60 years.”

Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Paul Lamstated in his address at the Reception: “For 60 years, the Government’s policy priorities coupled the steadfast support combined with the TDC’s global network and on-the-ground expertise. Together, we have advanced Hong Kong’s trade and economic development. And together, we are building Hong Kong’s flourishing future. In Chinese culture, 60 years represents the completion of a full cycle – it does not mark an end, but a beginning of new cycle. It reminds us that after six decades of growth, wisdom and achievements, the time has come to welcome a new, and even more successful chapter.”

Looking ahead, the HKTDC will take chances developing from the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, support the Government’s efforts, and help mainland business in broadening overseas. It will likewise supply more detailed assistance customized to the developing requirements of 5 significant market clusters, particularly: Finance and Professional Services; Global Network and Supply Chain; Technology and Digital Innovation; Wellness and Creative Industries; and Consumer Goods and Lifestyle.

Picture download: https://bit.ly/4otc10K

HKTDC ChairmanProf Frederick Maprovides the opening address at theNext 60 Forumexamining the advancement of the HKTDC and Hong Kong over the previous 60 years and expecting future chances HKTDC ChairmanProf Frederick Maexchanges views with a number of previous Chairmen at theNext 60 Forumsharing experience and insights, and checking out the outlook for Hong Kong and the HKTDC. (From left: HKTDC ChairmanProf Frederick Maprevious ChairmenDr Victor FungPeter WooJack SoandVincent Lo Secretary for Justice of the HKSARPaul Lamprovides an address at the60th Anniversary Cocktail Receptionsigning up with numerous sectors in experiencing this crucial turning point for the HKTDC HKTDC ChairmanProf Frederick Matoasts with a number of main visitors at the reception. (From left: Former HKTDC ChairmenVincent LoandPeter WooDeputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of individuals’s Republic of China in the HKSARLi YongshengSecretary for Justice of the HKSARPaul LamHKTDC ChairmanProf Frederick Ma,previous HKTDC ChairmenDr Victor FungandJack So,HKTDC Executive DirectorSophia Chong The60th Anniversary Cocktail Receptioncombines agents from the political and service sectors, producing a grand event Visitors go to60thAnniversary Thematic Exhibitiontracing the advancement of Hong Kong and the HKTDC over the previous 60 years



Sites

HKTDC’s 60th Anniversary Exhibition Zone: https://bit.ly/4ovwn9G

HKTDC’s 60th Anniversary Celebration Activities: https://60.hktdc.com/en

HKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/en

Media queries

HKTDC’s Communications & & Public Affairs Department:

About HKTDC

The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) commemorates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body developed in 1966 to promote, help and establish Hong Kong’s trade. With over 50 workplaces worldwide, consisting of 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way international financial investment and service center. The HKTDC arranges global exhibits, conferences and organization objectives to develop organization chances for business, especially little and medium-sized business (SMEs), in the mainland and worldwide markets. The HKTDC likewise offers current market insights and item info through research study reports and digital news channels.



Subject: Press release summary