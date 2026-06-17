Scandium International Mining Initiates an Update of Its Definitive Feasibility Study at Nyngan Scandium Project

Reno, Nevada–(ACN Newswire – June 16, 2026) – Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSXV: SCY) (OTC Pink: SCYYF(“Scandium International” or the “Company“is pleased to reveal that Scandium International’s wholly-owned subsidiary, EMC Metals Australia Pty Ltd (“EMC“has actually started an upgrade of the Definitive Feasibility Study (“DFS”entitled “Feasibility Study – Nyngan Scandium Project”outdated May 4, 2016, at its Nyngan Scandium Project in New South Wales. The DFS upgrade will be carried out by Lycopodium Limited, headquartered in Perth, Australia, who finished the initial DFS in 2016 and will show capital and functional performances along with prospective to top-quality and client requirements.

“We are very pleased to have initiated an update of the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Nyngan Scandium Project after the announcement of the grant of the Mining License in October 2025,” stated Peter Evensen, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to working with Lycopodium as we continue to develop the Nyngan Scandium project. The company is fully funded to complete the DFS update, marking an important milestone on the path toward construction and eventual production, consistent with the Project’s design parameters.”

The upgrade of the DFS will upgrade the capital and operating expense and will not alter the fundamental criteria of the existing DFS, which stay favorable:

is developed as a little surface area mining operation recuperating roughly 75,000 t of limonite ore from the resource annually.

provides a typical limonite scandium head grade to the mill center over 20 years is 409ppm (before possible high-grading efforts).

consists of a task advancement and commissioning schedule making up a 1 year building and construction duration, and an overall 24-month ramp-up duration to reach nameplate capability of 75,000 tonnes annually ore throughput and roughly 38,500 kg of scandium oxide item each year, grading 98 to 99.9% Sc ₂ O ₃.

offers a 20-year mine life at nameplate capability, utilizing less than 20% of the overall Mineral Resource Estimate.

Mr. Evensen continued: “The advantages of scandium have actually been understood for a number of years; nevertheless, previously there has actually not been a trustworthy and plentiful possible supply source of scandium beyond China and Russia or based on other product rates as a spin-off.

The Western world has actually made it a tactical top priority to establish robust vital mineral supply chains that are not based on a single country as a pinch point.

The shovel-ready Nyngan Scandium Project is prepared to satisfy western need for scandium in existing applications and emerging usages under advancement consisting of semiconductors, solid-state batteries, and defense applications.”

The details in this press release has actually been examined and authorized by John Thompson, BE, FAusIMM, Vice-President of Project Development, who is a Qualified Person as that term is specified in National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release consists of specific info that might be considered “forward-looking information”Positive info can typically be determined by the usage of positive terms such as “may” “will” “expect” “intend” “believe” “continue” “plans” or comparable terms, or unfavorable undertones thereof. All details in this release, aside from info of historic truths, basic future strategies and goals for the Company and the Nyngan Scandium Project, are positive details that include numerous dangers and unpredictabilities. The Company thinks that the expectations revealed in such positive details are based on sensible presumptions, such expectations are not warranties of future efficiency and real outcomes or advancements might vary materially from those in the positive details.

For additional information on the Company and the crucial presumptions, threats and difficulties with regard to the positive details talked about herein, and about our organization in basic, financiers must evaluate the Company’s most just recently submitted yearly details kind, and other constant disclosure filings which are readily available at www.scandiummining.com Readers are warned not to position unnecessary reliance on positive details. The Company does not carry out to upgrade any positive info, other than in accordance with relevant securities laws.

To see the source variation of this news release, please check out https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301583



Subject: Press release summary