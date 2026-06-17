New Study exposes Piracy Services are Exposing Millions of Asia-Pacific Consumers to Cybercrime, Identity Theft and Fraud

Customers utilizing pirate streaming services throughout Asia-Pacific are exposing themselves to major cybersecurity, personal privacy and monetary dangers, according to a brand-new research study launched today by the Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), an effort of the Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA).

The report, Consumer Harms and Fraud Pathways in Asia-Pacific’s Illicit Streaming Economy, was gone for CAP’s yearly State of Piracy Roundtable, held together with the APOS Summit in Bali. Authored by cybersecurity scientist Professor Paul Watters, this report offers the initially detailed analysis of the customer dangers connected with significant types of digital piracy in the area, consisting of illegal streaming gadgets (ISDs), IPTV membership services, playlist sellers, account sharing plans and third-party streaming applications.

The findings challenge the typical understanding that piracy is a safe or low-risk method to gain access to home entertainment. Rather, the research study discovered that customers are consistently exposed to frauds, malware, phishing attacks, identity theft and account compromise, typically with little or no option when things fail. Amongst the report’s most worrying findings:

Almost half of checked illegal streaming applications were discovered to consist of malware efficient in collecting individual information, jeopardizing gadgets and hiring users into cybercrime botnets. Customers buying piracy services through social networks, messaging apps and online markets deal with substantial threats of advance-payment frauds and service scams. Numerous illegal streaming services expose users to phishing attacks, credential theft and identity scams. Customers who buy or share streaming account qualifications run the risk of account takeover, monetary loss and direct exposure to taken or jeopardized accounts. Pirate streaming websites often reroute users to destructive marketing, malware downloads and deceptive sites.

Teacher Paul Watters keeps in mind the research study shows that piracy services have actually developed far beyond easy copyright violation. “Many consumers believe they are simply finding a cheaper way to watch television, movies and sports content. In reality, they are often stepping into an ecosystem that exposes them to malware, identity theft, fraud and broader cybercrime. The risks are substantial and, in many cases, invisible to users until after the damage has been done,” stated Watters.

CAP General Manager Matthew Cheetham stated the findings enhance the requirement to see digital piracy as a customer defense and cybersecurity problem, not just a copyright concern. “For years, piracy has been framed primarily as a content theft problem. This research shows that it is increasingly a consumer harm problem. The same criminal networks facilitating piracy are often creating opportunities for fraud, phishing, malware distribution and identity theft.” Cheetham continued, “The message to consumers is straightforward: if a streaming service looks too good to be true, it probably is. The financial savings offered by piracy services can come at a far greater cost in terms of privacy, security and personal risk.”

The report likewise determines useful actions that can be taken by e-commerce platforms, payment processors, social networks business, banks, messaging services and facilities service providers to decrease customer damage and interfere with piracy environments. CAP is requiring higher customer awareness, more powerful enforcement versus piracy merchants, improved platform small amounts and closer cooperation in between market, federal governments and cybersecurity stakeholders to attend to the growing merging in between piracy and cybercrime.

The report was launched throughout CAP’s yearly State of Piracy Roundtable, an invitation-only online forum that unites policymakers, regulators, police, innovation platforms, web service suppliers, cybersecurity professionals and rights holders from throughout the Asia-Pacific area to deal with emerging piracy and cybercrime dangers.

The complete report is offered from CAP and is available to AVIA members just.

About the Asia Video Industry Association

The Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA) is the trade association for the video market and environment in Asia Pacific. It serves to make the video market more powerful and much healthier through promoting the typical interests of its members. AVIA is the interlocutor for the market with federal governments throughout the area, leads the battle versus video piracy through its Coalition Against Piracy (CAP), and supplies insight into the video market through reports and conferences focused on supporting a dynamic video market.

For media queries and extra background please contact:

Charmaine Kwan

Head of Membership, Marketing and Events

Email: charmaine@avia.org

Site: www.avia.org

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/asiavideoia

X: @AsiaVideoIA



Subject: Press release summary