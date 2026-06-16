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Business Swasika: Nooru Saami enhanced the belief that ladies require to be durable By Editor - 88

Upgraded on : 15 Jun 2026, 4:35 pm We frequently eulogise moms, and problem them with labels like’worthy’, ‘sacrificial’, and’generous. ‘These are fantastic qualities that aren’t constantly simple to imitate. In Sasi’s upcoming movie Nooru Saamithe filmmaker intends to redefine the concept of a mom and asks a relevant concern: Why should a mom be viewed as a ‘saami’ instead of a human? In the movie, Swasika plays Selvi, a single mom, and states her understanding of motherhood and moms altered after dealing with Nooru Saami “Never do we ever ask if our mothers are happy and if they want anything. Forget sitting next to her and talking to her daily; we don’t do that even once a year. It is important we do that.” Swasika even more dissects Selvi’s mind and describes how various she is from Lubber Pandhu‘s Yashoda. “Both had a lot of dreams in their lives, but they differ in their way of expression. Yashoda represses her desires a lot and silently curses her fate, whereas Selvi is a very assertive woman,” states Swasika, who likewise took motivation after fulfilling the lady on whom the movie is really based.”Vijay Antony sir and I met with the real-life characters whom we portray in Nooru Saami. That helped in getting the looks and performances right. Also, I was able to imbibe the spirit of women’s assertion. Most of the women in the Kallakurichi region, where we shot, are employed. They work in the fields and earn their living, and they have this ‘come what may’ attitude, which inspired me a lot,” states Swasika.

Sharing what she gained from Selvi that she will likewise bring with her, Swasika states that ladies need to not think twice to speak up and reveal their desires. “Why should it be seen as arrogance? Even in the film, Selvi does all that is expected of a mother, and when she is burdened by loneliness, she seeks a partner. Nooru Saami reinforced the belief that women need to be resilient and also draw their own boundaries,” states Swasika, who includes that females, particularly moms, are conditioned to live undetectably and not to request anything on their own. She repeats that Sasi’s movie intends to defy this inhuman guideline required on moms. “Importantly, women should never feel guilty because they desire something in life. Why waste time fussing about what others will think of you, when you can just live happily?”

Based upon the story of 2 genuine middle-aged individuals who look for convenience in each other and defy society’s meaning of right and incorrect, Nooru Saami Made Swasika understand the uncomfortable truth of single parenting. “We have seen the plight of elderly people who are sent to old-age homes by their children. However, the loneliness and depression of women in their mid-40s who have lost their husbands is unfortunately not being discussed at all,” states Swasika, signing off with the hope that Nooru Saami will produce a favorable effect and assist individuals comprehend the requirement for psychological assistance regardless of age or gender.