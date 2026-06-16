Swasika: Nooru Saami enhanced the belief that ladies require to be durable

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15 Jun 2026, 4:35 pm
We frequently eulogise moms, and problem them with labels like’worthy’, ‘sacrificial’, and’generous. ‘These are fantastic qualities that aren’t constantly simple to imitate. In Sasi’s upcoming movie Nooru Saamithe filmmaker intends to redefine the concept of a mom and asks a relevant concern: Why should a mom be viewed as a ‘saami’ instead of a human? In the movie, Swasika plays Selvi, a single mom, and states her understanding of motherhood and moms altered after dealing with Nooru Saami “Never do we ever ask if our mothers are happy and if they want anything. Forget sitting next to her and talking to her daily; we don’t do that even once a year. It is important we do that.”
Swasika even more dissects Selvi’s mind and describes how various she is from Lubber Pandhu‘s Yashoda. “Both had a lot of dreams in their lives, but they differ in their way of expression. Yashoda represses her desires a lot and silently curses her fate, whereas Selvi is a very assertive woman,” states Swasika, who likewise took motivation after fulfilling the lady on whom the movie is really based.”Vijay Antony sir and I met with the real-life characters whom we portray in Nooru Saami. That helped in getting the looks and performances right. Also, I was able to imbibe the spirit of women’s assertion. Most of the women in the Kallakurichi region, where we shot, are employed. They work in the fields and earn their living, and they have this ‘come what may’ attitude, which inspired me a lot,” states Swasika.