Roja star Madhoo opens about Mohanlal safeguarding her throughout Yodha tune shoot: ‘I can always remember it’

Madhoo (L), A screengrab including Mohanlal and Madhoo from the tune ‘Kunu Kune’ in Yodha (R) Upgraded on : < time datetime="2026-06-14T14:15:49.373Z" title="2026-06-14 14:15"> 14 Jun 2026, 2:15 pm Star Madhoo just recently shared a remarkable occurrence from the sets of the 1992 movie Yodharemembering how Mohanlal assisted her escape a rowdy inebriated crowd while recording the popular romantic tune’Kunu Kunein Nepal. Talking To Pearle Maaney throughout promos for her approaching movie Chinna Aasai opposite Indrans in the lead, Madhoo reviewed her experience dealing with the Malayalam classic. Inquired about her memories of YodhaMadhoo stated the shoot was especially tough as it was the very first time she had actually lived abroad on her own for a prolonged duration. “It was shot in Nepal. For the first time, I had to stay in Nepal all alone for a month. My father couldn’t travel with me and I was very homesick,” she remembered. Madhoo stated cinematographer Santosh Sivan became her most significant source of convenience in Nepal, as they had actually formerly interacted on Mani Ratnam’s RojaShe remembered him bringing her books and keeping her business throughout her stay. She likewise credited Mohanlal and the rest of the group for assisting her settle in regardless of not understanding Malayalam.

The star then stated a frightening event that took place while recording the tune series in a congested market location. “After 6 pm, everybody would drink in the marketplace there. We were shooting the dance on top of a temple structure. I asked my assistants if the crowd was coming up because it felt like they were getting closer. They said no. Suddenly, we realised they were just three steps away, and it was a drunk, rowdy crowd,” she stated.

According to Madhoo, Mohanlal instantly actioned in after acknowledging the threat. “Lalettan realised what was happening and held my hand. Santosh’s assistant Bijoy held my other hand. They made me jump down the temple steps and took me through the crowd to a car that was waiting below. From there, they took me straight to the police station,” she remembered.