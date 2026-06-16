Odisha sarpanch Chameli Ojha gave conditional bail in ‘cops attack case’

Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha was given conditional bail by a Kendrapara court in an authorities attack case. The relief comes as the NHRC looks for reports from district authorities and displays accusations connected to the occurrence.



Chameli’s dad speaking with the media after the bail Photograph:(OTV)

Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha from Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district was given conditional bail on Tuesday by the SDJM Court in connection with a case including claims of attack on a law enforcement officer.

Check out: Tikhiri sarpanch Chameli Ojha case: NHRC problems discover to Collector, SP; looks for comprehensive report

The SDJM Court gave her bail on defined conditions, consisting of the submission of a bond of Rs 30,000 and 2 sureties. The court’s order supplies short-lived relief to the chosen sarpanch while legal procedures in the event continue.

“Manas Sir (a policeman) returned the cellphones of my boy and child that were at the police headquarters. The main point is that I require justice. Those who are wandering around easily– the 20 to 25 individuals who assaulted my child– I humbly demand justice for her. I likewise humbly hope to Mohan Majhi, the Chief Minister– it is individuals’s federal government, and he was likewise a sarpanch in the panchayat previously– to offer justice to my child,” Chameli’s dad, Niranjan Ojha, stated after the bail was given.

The case has actually drawn considerable public and political attention in Kendrapara, with numerous groups revealing issue over the situations surrounding her arrest and subsequent detention. The examination into the claims stays continuous.

Chameli Ojha was jailed by cops on June 13 following a grievance associated to the supposed attack on an authorities sub-inspector. Given that her arrest, she has actually apparently been going through treatment at a medical center after her health condition weakened.

Worth pointing out, in another advancement today, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) looked for a comprehensive report in connection with the case including the Tikhiri sarpanch, taking cognisance of the matter and directing regional authorities to carry out a comprehensive questions.

The Commission has actually provided notifications to the Kendrapara district administration, asking both the District Collector and Superintendent of Police to send reports on the occurrence. The NHRC has actually stressed the requirement for a reasonable and detailed examination into the accusations and situations surrounding the case.