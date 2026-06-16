Ranabaali: Mummy popularity Arnold Vosloo signs up with Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s flick as villain Sir Theodore Hector

Since Ranabaali was revealed, the duration action drama has actually stayed among the most expected Indian movies on the horizon. The reunion of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, a pairing enjoyed by audiences after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, has actually currently produced enormous interest. The duo’s very first poster from the movie sent out social networks into a craze, using a peek into the historic world the makers are developing.

Associated Story: VD14 gets a Hollywood increase! ‘The Mummy’ star Arnold Vosloo signs up with Vijay Deverakonda, fans shout ‘Imhotep’

Now, the unveiling of globally well-known star Arnold Vosloo as the movie’s main villain has actually even more magnified expectations.

Arnold Vosloo Steps Into Indian Cinema

The makers have actually formally presented The Mummy star Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector, a powerful British officer who is anticipated to stand in opposition to Vijay Deverakonda’s titular character.

Vijay Deverakonda Welcomes Hollywood Veteran

Sharing the freshly launched character poster of Arnold Vosloo, Vijay Deverakonda revealed his enjoyment on social networks. He composed, “Happy birthday Arnold Sir, Welcome to Indian Cinema. Watched him in the Mummy and now sharing the screen with him. Thrilled.” (sic)

< img alt ="Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna With Arnold Vosloo" loading ="lazy" src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/filters:format(webp)/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/16/arnold-vasloo-2026-06-16-21-57-21.jpg"> Arnold Vasloo Photograph:(Instagram/Vijay Deverakonda)

The genuine message rapidly resonated with fans, a lot of whom matured seeing Vosloo represent the extraordinary Imhotep in the hit The Mummy franchise.

Who is Arnold Vosloo?

South African-born star Arnold Vosloo is best understood worldwide for playing the renowned bad guy Imhotep in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001 ). For many years, he has actually likewise appeared in a number of Hollywood movies and tv jobs, making acknowledgment for his commanding screen existence and remarkable villain functions.

A Powerful Antagonist for a Grand Historical Spectacle

The movie, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is set versus the background of colonial India in between 1854 and 1878 and assures a story motivated by lesser-known chapters of resistance from that age. Market reports explain it as a historic action drama instead of a biographical account, mixing imaginary storytelling with duration aspects.

Arnold Vosloo’s casting as Sir Theodore Hector indicates the scale the filmmakers are going for. Marketing product recognizes him as a senior British Raj officer whose existence is anticipated to magnify the main dispute in Ranabaali. Together With Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie includes an international ensemble and is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with music made up by Ajay– Atul.

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Release Plans

Ranabaali is set up for a grand around the world theatrical release on September 11. The makers are preparing a pan-India rollout with the movie launching in its initial Telugu variation in addition to called variations in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, intending to reach audiences throughout numerous areas and languages.