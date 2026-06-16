< iframe src = 19459005 width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 permit = allowfullscreen > PM Modi Joins World Leaders For Prestigious G7 Group Photo In France #modi #pmmodi #uspresident #donaldtrump #warm #exchange #summit #france #otvnews #otvenglish #otvnewsenglish #otv 19659004 ——————————————————————————————————— 19459022 OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides trustworthy info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659006 Check out Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp View Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659007 #OTVNews #OdishaTV