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PM Modi And United States President Donald Trump Share Warm Exchange At G7 Summit In France

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< iframe src = 19459005 width = 19459006 height = 19459007 frameborder = 19459008 permit = allowfullscreen > 19459014 PM Modi And United States President Donald Trump Share Warm Exchange At G7 Summit In France 19659003 #modi #pmmodi #uspresident #donaldtrump #warm #exchange #summit #france #otvnews #otvenglish #otvnewsenglish #otv ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides dependable info throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. Stay tuned for all the breaking news! 19659006 Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp 19459022 iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 Enjoy Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP 19459022 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews 19459022 OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar 19459022 Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ #OTVNews #OdishaTV

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