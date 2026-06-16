Father-daughter duo detained for Rs 17 lakh Railway task scams in Bhubaneswar

Throughout the examination, authorities gathered and confirmed bank deal information and other monetary records, which validated that cash had actually been moved from the plaintiff to accounts managed by the implicated.



Father-daughter duo jailed for Railway task scams in Bhubaneswar Photograph:(OTV)

The Commissionerate Police have actually apprehended a father-daughter duo on charges of apparently cheating a male of Rs 17 lakh by assuring a Railway task for his relative.

The case was signed up on the basis of a composed grievance submitted by 62-year-old Nrusingha Charan Sahu. Throughout the examination, authorities discovered that Sahu is used as a canteen supervisor at the Secretariat in Bhubaneswar and had an organization relationship with Bidyadhar Dash, owner of ‘Mo Subarna Tea’ at Unit-I Market.

As Sahu routinely acquired tea leaves from the store, both established a close associate. Throughout this duration, Bidyadhar apparently declared that his child, Sumati Dash, had actually protected a task in the Railways and guaranteed him that he might set up train tasks for others.

Thinking the guarantee, Sahu approached the implicated to protect a train task for among his loved ones. The implicated presumably required Rs 20 lakh for the task and, based upon their guarantees, the complainant moved an overall of Rs 17 lakh in various stages to savings account connected to ‘Mo Subarna Tea’, in which Sumati Dash was likewise a recipient.

Regardless of duplicated guarantees over a long duration, neither was any task supplied nor was the cash returned. When Sahu required a refund, the implicated supposedly declined and threatened him.

Throughout the examination, cops gathered and validated bank deal information and other monetary records, which validated that cash had actually been moved from the plaintiff to accounts managed by the implicated.

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Detectives even more discovered that the implicated had actually apparently conspired together to tempt task candidates by making incorrect guarantees of Railway work, gathering large amounts of cash and consequently misusing the funds.

Following the facility of their participation in the scams, implicated Bidyadhar Dash (52) and his child Sumati Dash (31 ), were jailed and forwarded to court on Tuesday.

Pertinent monetary files have actually been taken, and even more examination into the case is underway.