Lucknow to get 300 brand-new electrical buses, services proposed on 14 paths

Public transportation in Lucknow is set for a significant increase, with the city being set aside 300 brand-new air-conditioned electrical buses which will run on 14 paths linking numerous domestic, industrial and academic centers throughout the state capital. These paths are simply proposed, the last path chart is yet to be settled. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="For representation only (HT File Photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/16/400x225/For-representation-only--HT-File-Photo-_1781626005531.png"alt ="For representation only (HT File Photo)"title ="For representation only (HT File Photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> For representation just(HT File Photo)

The allotment comes as part of the state federal government’s approval for acquiring 1,725 electrical buses for 18 metropolitan centres. While Lucknow City Transport currently had 125 buses, the city has actually now been allocated an extra 300 buses.

Authorities stated the buses will be released within the local limitations and are anticipated to benefit around 25,000 to 30,000 commuters every day by enhancing connection in locations that presently have actually restricted public transportation alternatives.

Lucknow City Transport handling director Vimal Rajan stated that the proposed paths consist of Charbagh-Bakshi Ka Talab, Scooters’ India-Engineering College, Rajajipuram, Ahimamau, Viraj Khand in Gomti Nagar and BBD locations.

The paths have actually been chosen to enhance gain access to in between property areas and significant work, education and business centres. Authorities stated the broadened fleet will assist enhance public transportation protection throughout quickly growing parts of the city.

Following the federal government’s approval, the procurement procedure will now relocate to the tender phase. Authorities stated the tendering workout is anticipated to take around 3 months. The company chosen for bus operations will likewise need to develop the needed facilities, consisting of charging and upkeep centers, before releasing the buses.

Fleet to consist of 3 bus classifications

The 300 buses allocated to Lucknow will consist of 100 nine-metre buses, 50 basic 12-metre buses and 150 bigger buses. Authorities stated implementation will be prepared according to roadway width, traffic conditions and traveler need on various paths.

Authorities stated the mix of bus sizes is planned to make sure that public transportation services can reach both largely inhabited metropolitan passages and locations where roadway facilities might not support bigger lorries.

Vrindavan depot task acquires momentum

To support the inbound fleet, a devoted depot for 300 electrical buses is proposed at the P-4 parking website in Vrindavan under the public-private collaboration (PPP) design.

Authorities in the metropolitan transportation directorate stated 5 business had actually at first sent technical quotes for the depot task. After analysis, one quote was turned down, leaving 4 companies in contention. The tender procedure is anticipated to be finished later on this month.