Approximately establish one NCR city as ‘Namo Global City’

Uttar Pradesh is set to choose a city for the proposed ‘Namo Global City’ job after the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) on Tuesday authorized a strategy to establish brand-new metropolitan development centres throughout the NCR. The effort, under which one city each in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan will be chosen, will see the selected city get a one-time assistance bundle of 1,000 crore as part of efforts to produce brand-new development centres and decrease pressure on New Delhi. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Representational image (File photo)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/16/400x225/Representational-image--File-photo-_1781624445097.jpg"alt ="Representational image (File photo)"title ="Representational image (File photo)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Representational image(File image)

The proposition was authorized throughout the NCRPB conference in New Delhi, where members likewise cleared the NCR Vision 2041 strategy focused on promoting well balanced local advancement, enhancing connection and decongesting the nationwide capital.

“We will establish among our National Capital Region (NCR) cities as the Namo Global City and will send out the panel of 3 cities to the NCR Board soon,” city advancement and energy minister AK Sharma informed HT over phone from Delhi after the conference. Sharma represented Uttar Pradesh at the NCRPB conference.

While the state federal government is yet to settle its suggestions, cities such as Meerut, Jewar, Dadri and Khurja are comprehended to be under factor to consider for addition in the panel.

Especially, the NCR consists of 32 districts throughout Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh represents 8 NCR districts consisting of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli, Bulandshahr and Muzaffarnagar.

The Namo Global City effort forms part of a wider technique to produce alternative financial and metropolitan centres within the NCR. Authorities think the relocation might assist disperse development more uniformly throughout the area while decreasing facilities and ecological pressures on Delhi.

The NCR Vision 2041 strategy, authorized throughout the conference, concentrates on prepared facilities growth, enhanced local connection, city rail networks and procedures to deal with contamination throughout NCR districts. The previous local strategy stood up until 2021.

Throughout the conference, Uttar Pradesh likewise pitched itself as a favored location for markets and companies looking for moving from New Delhi and other overloaded NCR locations.

The state pointed out Jewar’s approaching worldwide airport, Dadri’s development as a significant train logistics center and Noida’s recognized commercial environment as essential benefits for bring in financial investments and commercial growth.

“We used to the Delhi chief minister UP to move a few of their markets and company to UP’s NCR districts with the guarantee that we will extend the assistance,” Sharma stated. “We likewise discussed why UP was the most congenial location for Delhi commercial systems to move to.”

According to the state federal government, moving commercial and business activity to NCR districts in UP might support local financial development while relieving pressure on Delhi’s facilities and environment.

The proposed international city effort is anticipated to concentrate on incorporated metropolitan preparation, contemporary facilities, financial activity and sustainable advancement in line with the long-lasting Vision 2047 structure.