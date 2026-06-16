SIT concerns over a lots in Ram temple contribution row

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) penetrating the supposed Ram Mandir’s fund embezzlement case on Tuesday questioned more than a lots individuals related to the temple administration. After investing almost 7 to 8 hours inside the temple complex on Monday, the SIT resumed its examination at around 10 am on Tuesday. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="After spending nearly seven to eight hours inside the temple complex on Monday, the SIT resumed its investigation at around 10 am on Tuesday. (For representation)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/16/400x225/After-spending-nearly-seven-to-eight-hours-inside-_1781622344345.jpg"alt ="After spending nearly seven to eight hours inside the temple complex on Monday, the SIT resumed its investigation at around 10 am on Tuesday. (For representation)"title ="After spending nearly seven to eight hours inside the temple complex on Monday, the SIT resumed its investigation at around 10 am on Tuesday. (For representation)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> After investing almost 7 to 8 hours inside the temple complex on Monday, the SIT resumed its examination at around 10 am on Tuesday.(For representation)

According to extremely put sources, those questioned consisted of senior authorities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Gopal Rao and numerous other people having direct and unrestricted access to the temple facilities.

Authorities declined to comment on the matter, sources stated an environment of worry dominated amongst temple employees and administrators. There was, nevertheless, no verification of any interaction in between the SIT members and trust basic secretary Champat Rai.

Tinnu Yadav, whose name appeared in connection with the case, rejected any participation while speaking to an area of the media. Declaring innocence, he stated he had absolutely nothing to do with the space where money was counted which other individuals was accountable for it.

Independently, Ayodhya-based Hindu leader Santosh Dubey, a previous ‘kar sevak’ and among the implicated together with LK Advani in the Babri Masjid demolition case, lodged a problem at the Ram Janmabhoomi police headquarters on Tuesday declaring theft of contributions and calling a senior trust authorities. Uttar Pradesh Youth Congress vice-president Sharad Shukla likewise submitted a comparable problem at the police headquarters the very same day.

In the middle of the contribution debate, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh implicated Champat Rai of buying land worth 24 crore.

Publishing an image of the land documents on X, the AAP leader declared that Rai purchased 3 crore worth of Nazul land for 24 crore.

Following a demand from the trust, the UP federal government made up a three-member SIT on June 13. According to the federal government, the trust looked for a neutral query to develop realities, and counter “false information” and “efforts to stain the image of the Ram temple”.

The SIT makes up Lucknow divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, inspector general of cops Kiran S, and unique secretary (financing department) Neel Ratan.