UP DGP asks polices to prioritise digital proof, clear pending cases

Uttar Pradesh director general of authorities (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday directed officers throughout the state to prioritise collection of digital proof, increase making use of e-summons and release an unique drive to get rid of long-pending examinations within the next 3 months. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="UP DGP Rajeev Krishna ordered a special campaign to reduce investigations pending for more than 60 and 90 days to the minimum possible level within three months. (File)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/06/16/400x225/UP-DGP-Rajeev-Krishna-ordered-a-special-campaign-t_1781621804275.jpg"alt ="UP DGP Rajeev Krishna ordered a special campaign to reduce investigations pending for more than 60 and 90 days to the minimum possible level within three months. (File)"title ="UP DGP Rajeev Krishna ordered a special campaign to reduce investigations pending for more than 60 and 90 days to the minimum possible level within three months. (File)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> UP DGP Rajeev Krishna bought an unique project to minimize examinations pending for more than 60 and 90 days to the minimum possible level within 3 months.(File)

Worrying that electronic proof would end up being main to criminal examinations under the brand-new criminal laws, the DGP required enhancing both the quality and amount of digital proof collection.

“E-evidence is the soul of examination,” Krishna stated while chairing a virtual statewide criminal activity evaluation conference with senior policemans. He directed them to make higher usage of technology-driven and clinical approaches of proof collection to enhance conviction rates.

The DGP likewise evaluated the execution of e-summons, keeping in mind that their use in Uttar Pradesh had actually increased to 28%, and advised officers to additional boost adoption of the digital system.

Looking for quicker disposal of cases, Krishna bought an unique project to lower examinations pending for more than 60 and 90 days to the minimum possible level within 3 months.

Throughout the conference, he likewise stressed the quality and prompt disposal of problems gotten through the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS), directing officers to prevent simply procedural actions and concentrate on reliable resolution.

Examining the state’s Yaksh App, established for keeping an eye on crooks, the DGP directed routine confirmation and security of active and regular culprits and looked for higher responsibility in cases where crooks dedicate offenses outside their home districts.

On roadway security, Krishna stated police headquarters covered under the Zero Fatality District (ZFD) effort had actually tape-recorded a 10-12% decrease in roadway mishaps. He directed authorities to determine 100 more accident-prone police headquarters locations for addition in the program.

The DGP likewise advised district and field officers to stay available on their main CUG cellphones and make sure timely reactions to calls from public agents, media individuals and residents.

Examining criminal activity patterns, he required concentrated action versus criminal activities versus ladies, cow massacre and smuggling, prohibited spiritual conversions and other delicate offenses, while directing officers to accelerate examinations and arrest desired implicated.