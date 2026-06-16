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Home Business 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake in China’s Qinghai

1 Dead, 4 Injured After Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake in China’s Qinghai

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Upgraded 16 June 2026 at 17:44 IST

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai on Tuesday, eliminating a minimum of a single person and hurting 4 others, state media reported, mentioning emergency situation authorities.

1 Dead, 4 Injured After Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake in China’s Qinghai|Image: X

Beijing: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck the northwestern Chinese province of Qinghai on Tuesday, eliminating a minimum of someone and hurting 4 others, state media reported, mentioning emergency situation authorities.

The quake struck a high-altitude location in the prefecture of Haixi in Qinghai with a depth of 10 km at 5:06 p.m. Beijing time (0906 GMT) on Tuesday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre stated.

State media stated all employees at coal mines near the epicentre have actually been left and authorities are still examining casualties and residential or commercial property damage.

Previously, state company Xinhua reported that rescue groups were hurrying to the website to look for individuals caught and were evaluating threats of secondary catastrophes.

China’s earthquake administration has actually triggered emergency situation reaction for the temblor, which was followed by numerous aftershocks, consisting of one determined at a magnitude of 4.9. (With Reuters Inputs)

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