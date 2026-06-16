India Autism Center and Special Olympics Bharat sign MoU to build an inclusive sports ecosystem for individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities

India Autism Center (IAC), a pioneering not-for-profit organisation committed to building an inclusive, world-class ecosystem for individuals on the autism spectrum and those with associated neurodevelopmental conditions, and the organisation behind Samaavesh, India’s largest residential care facility dedicated to autism support and care has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Olympics Bharat, the National Sports Federation recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The collaboration aims to advance inclusive sports opportunities, enhance access to structured training, and strengthen support systems for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities, fostering greater participation, confidence, and holistic development.

The MoU, effective from 11 June 2026 for a period of three years, was signed today by Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, IAC Patrons Foundation, and Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat and Chairperson – Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council (APAC), marking a significant step towards building a long-term partnership and an inclusive sports ecosystem that enables individuals with special needs to participate, develop their skills, and realise their full potential.

The collaboration brings together IAC’s expertise in therapy, education, rehabilitation, and inclusive development with Special Olympics Bharat’s extensive experience in conducting sports and development programmes for individuals with intellectual disabilities across India. As part of the partnership, IAC Sports Center will serve as a dedicated venue partner for Special Olympics Bharat, offering infrastructure and facilities to support sports training, practice sessions, competitions, tournaments, and inclusive recreational activities for special athletes in Kolkata. IAC will also extend support towards organising training camps, workshops, assessments, and regional sporting initiatives, while ensuring accessibility, safety, and seamless coordination for all participants.

Special Olympics Bharat will formally acknowledge IAC Sports Center as a venue partner across its official digital platforms, including its website, application, and social media channels, further amplifying awareness around inclusive sports and highlighting the importance of creating equal opportunities for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, India Autism Center, said, “At IAC, we believe that every individual deserves opportunities to discover their abilities, build confidence, and participate meaningfully in society. This partnership with Special Olympics Bharat is an important milestone in our journey towards creating inclusive platforms where individuals with autism and developmental disabilities can experience the transformative power of sports. Through structured training, accessible infrastructure, and community participation, we aim to empower athletes to build independence, confidence, and a strong sense of achievement.”

Dr. Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat and Chairperson of Special Olympics Asia Pacific Advisory Council (APAC), said, “Sports have the unique ability to bring people together, build confidence, and create pathways for inclusion. Our collaboration with IAC will help expand opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities by providing them with accessible training spaces and a supportive environment. We look forward to working together to strengthen grassroots participation and enable athletes to progress towards higher levels of sporting excellence.”

The partnership will also explore collaborative research initiatives in adaptive sports, autism, inclusion, and community participation, along with opportunities for joint publications, knowledge development, and outcome-based frameworks. Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to enhance sports participation, strengthen athlete development, build capacity among coaches and volunteers, and create sustainable pathways for athletes to progress from grassroots training to national and international platforms.