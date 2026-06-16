Hong Kong – Hong Kong movie market takes part in Shanghai International Film Festival to display emerging skills (with pictures)

Hong Kong movie market takes part in Shanghai International Film Festival to display emerging skills (with images) ******************************************************************************************

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau and the Hong Kong Film Development Council (FDC) led a market delegation to take part in the 28th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF). By taking part in significant movie celebrations in the Chinese Mainland and arranging Hong Kong movie screening occasions, the promo intended to improve the direct exposure of Hong Kong movies and filmmakers in the Chinese Mainland and display the most recent works of the Hong Kong movie theater to a broad audience.

The delegation consisted of the Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries, Miss Drew Lai; Assistant Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries and Secretary-General of the FDC, Mr Gary Mak; the Chairman of FDC, Dr Wilfred Wong; manufacturer Derek Yee, director Keane Wong and star Stephen Fung of the movie “Afterpiece”; director Philip Yung and star Sean Lau of the movie “Papa”; in addition to a mate of new-generation directors and stars, jointly showing the toughness and the flourishing power of the new members of the Hong Kong movie market.

Movie productions by Hong Kong’s emerging filmmakers are drawing in substantial attention at this year’s SIFF. “Afterpiece”moneyed by the Directors’ Succession Scheme under the Film Development Fund (FDF), was chosen as the opening movie. Director Mak Tin-shu was chosen for the Asian New Talent of the Golden Goblet Awards with the movie “Dog Day Evening”funded by the Film Production Financing Scheme (Relaxation Plan) (FPRP) under the FDF.

CCIDA and the FDC arranged the “Making Waves – Navigators of Hong Kong Cinema” (Making Waves) screening program throughout the SIFF, including 6 movies directed by emerging Hong Kong directors, consisting of “Afterpiece” “Dog Day Evening” “Bird of Paradise” (a winning movie task in the college organization group of the 7th First Feature Film Initiative), “Papa” (a movie task funded by FPRP), “The Snowball on a Sunny Day” and “Unidentified Murder”The program intended to highlight to audiences the varied beauties of Hong Kong movie theater through these movies.

CCIDA and the FDC hosted “Hong Kong Cinema: A Legacy in Succession” at the SIFFORUM, presenting the various movie production funding and financing plans under the FDF, while welcoming Hong Kong veteran and emerging directors for a cross-generational discussion and thorough exchange on the advancement and development of the movie market.

In addition, Miss Lai, Mr Mak and Dr Wong met the Executive Deputy Director-General of the China Film Administration, Mr Mao Yu, and agents of worldwide movie and cultural organizations consisting of Toronto International Film Festival and British Council, to enhance ties in between Hong Kong and abroad movie markets. CCIDA and the FDC have actually long been devoted to driving the advancement and development of the Hong Kong movie market, and will continue to offer unfaltering assistance for movie production and skill nurturing through different moneying plans, empowering emerging filmmakers to step onto and stand out on more comprehensive phases.