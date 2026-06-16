Hong Kong – CHP continues to actively act on a case of low-pathogenic bird influenza A (H9) infection and advises the general public of the possibility of “twin-peaks” for seasonal influenza and COVID-19 throughout summertime

CHP continues to actively act on a case of low-pathogenic bird influenza A (H9) infection and advises the general public of the possibility of “twin-peaks” for seasonal influenza and COVID-19 throughout summer season ******************************************************************************************

The Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of the Department of Health (DH) today (June 15) continued to actively act on a case of human infection with influenza A (H9) in cooperation with the appropriate federal government departments. Following entire genome sequencing and analysis of the client’s scientific specimens, the infection pressure was validated to be a low-pathogenic bird influenza A (H9N2) infection. All of the infection genes were bird in origin and no considerable hereditary variations were discovered. The client is presently in steady condition and all 6 of his family contacts have actually stayed asymptomatic. As the H9N2 bird influenza infection has actually long existed in regional poultry with low death rate for birds, which the H9N2 bird influenza infection associated with this case has actually disappointed proof of human-to-human transmission or substantial hereditary variation, the CHP presently evaluated the danger of a regional bird influenza pandemic as low. The CHP as soon as again highly prompted the public to keep great individual and ecological health at all times, prevent contact with live poultry, birds or their droppings, completely cook poultry meat and eggs before usage, and clean hands completely after checking out locations where live poultry is offered, so as to lower the danger of bird influenza infection.

In addition, with the current increase in the activity of seasonal influenza and COVID-19, the CHP does not eliminate the possibility that the activity of these 2 breathing illness will continue to increase in the coming months, resulting in a “twin-peaks” phenomenon. Members of the general public, especially high-risk people, are encouraged to get vaccination in a prompt way to minimize the danger of serious illness and death.

Human infection with influenza A (H9) infection

——————————————————

In relation to the current influenza A (H9) infection in a two-year-old kid, the general public Health Laboratory Services Branch of the CHP carried out entire genome sequencing and analysis of the infection, validating that the infection pressure is a low-pathogenic H9N2 bird influenza infection which no substantial hereditary variations were found. The CHP has actually gathered 17 ecological samples from the home of the client, the fresh arrangement store at Wo Che Market he had actually checked out, along with a park in Fung Wo Estate. One sample gathered from a metal tray positioned at the bottom of a live chicken cage inside the store that was utilized to gather chicken droppings was evaluated favorable for the H9 bird influenza infection. The staying 16 samples checked unfavorable. The CHP will carry out additional analysis on the favorable ecological sample. The CHP thought that it is most likely for the kid to have actually contracted H9 bird influenza by touching a polluted surface area at the fresh food store offering live poultry in Wo Che Market. Extensive disinfection and cleansing will be carried out at the fresh food store in concern.

The client stays hospitalised in steady condition. His signs stay moderate. Neither his member of the family nor the personnel at the fresh arrangement store worried have actually established any signs. The CHP has actually supplied them with preventive medication and will continue to put them under medical monitoring.

Based upon the above epidemiological and virological proof, the CHP examined that the current regional case of infection has actually not altered the existing danger level. The threat of an influenza pandemic due to regional bird influenza stays low. The Government’s action level under the “Preparedness Plan for Influenza Pandemic” stays at “Alert” level.

Bird influenza infections are usually categorized as extremely pathogenic or low pathogenic, and they primarily impact birds and poultry. Birds are likewise natural hosts for bird influenza infections. In periodic situations, cross-species transmission might happen when human entered close contact with contaminated poultry or polluted environments. There is presently no clinical proof to recommend that the existing bird influenza infections are capable of continual and effective human-to-human transmission. No unique influenza infection occurring from hereditary reassortment in between human seasonal influenza infections and animal influenza infections has actually been discovered either.

Considering that 1999, an overall of 11 cases of human influenza A (H9N2) have actually been tape-recorded in Hong Kong, consisting of 5 regional cases and 6 imported cases. No deadly case has actually been tape-recorded up until now.

According to information released by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 160 cases of human infection with influenza A (H9) have actually been taped worldwide in the previous years. The huge bulk of clients provided with moderate signs. As poultry is a natural host of the infection in numerous areas, erratic human infections brought on by contact with contaminated poultry or polluted environments are anticipated to continue happening worldwide.

The CHP will continue to reinforce public education and promotion efforts to lower the threat of bird influenza infection amongst the public. A letter has actually been released to all physicians in Hong Kong to upgrade them on the current scenario concerning influenza A (H9), advising them to increase caution and report any thought cases.

Seasonal influenza and COVID-19

————————————————-

Influenza activity in Hong Kong has actually increased in current weeks however stays listed below the standard level. Based upon previous experience, Hong Kong might experience 2 influenza seasons each year. The start of summer season influenza season started at a later time than typical in 2015, and sustained a longer duration, extending from early September in 2015 to early January this year, leading to the lack of the winter season influenza season that typically takes place in the very first quarter of each year. Because the summertime influenza season normally takes place in between July and August, it can not be eliminated that it might start earlier than normal this year.

Relating to COVID-19, while total regional activity stays at a fairly low level, a small boost has actually been taped continuously considering that early May. The COVID-19 activity levels change, with a rise duration seen around every 6 to 9 months recently. Each rise is connected with modifications in primary flowing variations and a decrease in neighborhood herd resistance. It has actually been almost a year because completion of the last regular rise of COVID-19 activity in Hong Kong, and it can not be eliminated that the total COVID-19 activity will increase even more in the coming one to 2 months.

Federal government’s vaccination programs

—————————————————

Vaccination stays the most reliable method to avoid seasonal influenza, COVID-19 and its issues. It likewise minimizes the threat of hospitalisation and death.

The WHO has earlier revealed its suggestions for the structure for seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines in the upcoming season. Vaccine makers are presently producing vaccines in accordance with the suggestions. A brand-new batch of seasonal influenza vaccines will get here in Hong Kong in this September, while COVID-19 vaccines will show up in the 4th quarter.

The COVID-19 vaccine offered under the Government’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme (the Programme) for kids and grownups will end in mid-July and early September this year respectively. As the production and shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Hong Kong with the brand-new structure require time, qualified individuals will not have the ability to get totally free COVID-19 vaccines through the Programme for a brief duration throughout the shift duration before a brand-new batch of vaccines show up in Hong Kong. Those in requirement are encouraged to make consultations as early as possible. Existing vaccination services will continue up until the following dates:

People aged 6 months to 11 years: COVID-19 vaccination services will be readily available up until July 10, 2026.

People aged 12 or above: COVID-19 vaccination services will be offered till September 5, 2026.

In addition, the service life of vaccines under the Government’s Seasonal Influenza Vaccination (SIV) Programmes will end at the end of July. The DH released the 2025/26 SIV Programmes in September in 2015. With the federal government’s active promo and the cooperation of numerous stakeholders, over 2.03 million dosages of vaccines have actually been administered. Members of the general public who have actually not gotten vaccinations, especially kids, the senior and persistent illness clients, must get influenza vaccination as quickly as possible.

To avoid breathing illness, members of the general public must keep excellent individual, hand and ecological health at all times. Members of the general public with breathing signs, even if the signs are moderate, need to use a surgical mask, prevent congested locations and look for medical suggestions quickly. They need to preserve hand health before placing on and after eliminating a mask. When there is an increase in activity levels of breathing illness, high-risk individuals ought to use surgical masks when going to public locations. The public must likewise use a surgical mask when taking public transportation or staying in congested locations.

The general public might go to the CHP’s websites for more details: Avian Influenza Webpage, Avian Influenza Report, COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Programmes, Facebook page and Youtube channel.