L&T Technology Services Launches Global Engineering Intelligence Hackathon Across Nine Locations

L&T Technology Services (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital & ER&D Consulting Services, today announced its first global Engineering Intelligence (EI) Hackathon, a worldwide innovation challenge designed to accelerate the development of deep-tech and next-generation solutions.

Bringing together engineers across nine locations in India, Europe and the United States, the 24-hour hackathon reflects LTTS’ vision of embedding intelligence across the engineering lifecycle – from product design and development to operations and optimization. The initiative aims to move beyond isolated AI experimentation and unlock scalable, outcome-driven engineering innovation that addresses real-world challenges faced by industries worldwide.

The immersive 24-hour challenge to be held on July 9, 2026, will simultaneously connect engineers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Mysuru, Vadodara, Dallas, and Munich to collaborate, experiment, and develop solutions for complex engineering challenges across Mobility, Sustainability and Tech segments. Teams of 2-4 members will leverage AI and emerging technologies to create scalable solutions with real-world industrial applications. Participants will focus on opportunities to embed intelligence across the engineering lifecycle: from product design and manufacturing to operations, maintenance and continuous optimization.

The EI Hackathon builds on LTTS’ culture of innovation and follows the success of its nationwide OpenHack initiative conducted last year. By fostering collaboration across geographies, disciplines and domains, the initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of Engineering Intelligence while unlocking the collective ingenuity of LTTS’ global engineering workforce. Winning teams will receive a share of the INR 30 lakh prize pool.

Speaking on the occasion Mritunjay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, L&T Technology Services, said, “Engineering Intelligence represents the next evolution of engineering where AI, digital technologies and deep-tech engineering come together to solve complex real-world challenges. The EI Hackathon is far more than a competition. It is an important global platform to empower our engineers to act boldly, collaborate globally and create solutions that can shape the future of engineering and deliver meaningful impact for our clients worldwide”.