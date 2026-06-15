Pahili Raja turns awful! Lady ‘raped and strangled’ to death in Odisha

19659001]Consequently, the’rapists’ supposedly discarded her body in the yard of her home. The inhumane event took place when the girl had actually headed out with her pals to commemorate the advantageous Raja celebration.

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/100x0/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/member_avatars/uploadimage/library/16_9/16_9_1/recent_photo_1687847744.webp " alt ="author-image">

< img src ="https://img-cdn.publive.online/fit-in/1280x960/filters:format(webp)/odishatv/media/media_files/2026/06/15/young-woman-raped-in-odisha-2026-06-15-18-08-42.jpg"alt ="Young woman raped in Odisha"> Girl raped in Odisha Photograph:(OTV)

A regrettable event unfolded throughout Pahili Raja events at Odisha’s Nabarangpur district under Kodinga authorities limitations on Sunday, where a girl indentified as Chandra Batra aged 22 years was presumably raped and strangled to death.

Consequently, the’ rapists ‘presumably discarded her body in the yard of her home. The inhumane event took place when the girl had actually gone out with her pals to commemorate the advantageous Raja celebration.

Suspicion grew when she didn’t return her home till late during the night. Later on, her body was recuperated from the yard of her home on Monday early morning.

On being notified, cops hurried to the town, recuperated the body, and began an examination to identify additional info about this event. When gotten in touch with, Nabarangpur SP stated they are examining all possible angles, consisting of suicide, murder, hanging, and murder, and warned that it would be early to reason up until forensic outcomes are offered.

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Reacting to the occurrence, the Nabarangpur SP stated, “We have actually reached the area and are waiting for the arrival of the clinical group. An initial examination of the criminal offense scene has actually been performed, and in the beginning look, we highly presume nasty play. We are keeping all possibilities open and taking a look at the case from every angle. As soon as the clinical group finishes its examination and the post-mortem report is gotten, we will have a clearer image of just what took place. At present, we are questioning individuals linked to the departed and collecting details about her individual relationships and current activities. We are examining all possible angles, consisting of suicide, murder, hanging, and murder. It would be early to draw any conclusions at this phase. The specific cause and situations of the death can just be verified after the post-mortem findings and forensic evaluation are offered,” stated Jagadish Partha Kashyap, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nabarangpur.

Officers continue to collect proof and question witnesses as they work to determine suspects and figure out the specific cause of death. More updates will be offered as the examination advances.