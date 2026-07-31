After winning audiences over with his emotional performances and modern take on qawwali, vocalist Sagar Bhatia is preparing for his worldwide trip in 2026. The vocalist is set to carry out throughout several cities, taking his signature mix of conventional qawwali and modern-day musical impacts to worldwide audiences.

Sagar Bhatia reveals 2026 worldwide trip throughout Canada and Singapore

The trip will see Sagar carry out in Vancouver, Toronto, Edmonton, and Singapore. While Indian music continues to witness growing worldwide appeal through worldwide trips by artists such as Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla, Sagar’s upcoming shows are anticipated to more emphasize the increasing need for Indian live music experiences overseas.

Understood for bringing a fresh energy to the qawwali category while remaining rooted in its abundant musical custom, Sagar has actually constructed a devoted fan following through his live efficiencies and digital existence. His approaching trip guarantees a night of emotional tunes, ageless classics, and modern favourites, providing audiences a musical experience that bridges custom with modern-day appeal.

Sharing his enjoyment, Sagar Bhatia states, “Performing live has actually constantly been the most unique part of my journey as an artist. The love I’ve gotten from audiences throughout the world has actually been exceptionally humbling, and I’m thrilled to bring my music to fans in Canada and Singapore. Every city has its own energy, and I can’t wait to develop extraordinary memories together through music.”

The global trip marks another turning point in Sagar Bhatia’s musical journey as he continues to take Indian qawwali to audiences around the world.

Check Out: EXCLUSIVE: Qawwali vocalist Sagar Bhatia to make playback singing launching with Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira

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