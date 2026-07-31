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Business KFCC President Jayamala, manufacturer Rockline Venkatesh, Sa Ra Govindu rally Kannada movie market behind farmers in Cauvery row By Correspondent - 120

Upgraded on : 30 Jul 2026, 5:23 pm KFCC president Jayamala, manufacturer Rockline Venkatesh in addition to previous KFCC president Sa Ra Govindu andreaffirm the Kannada movie market’s assistance for Karnataka’s farmers and require a clinical evaluation before any Cauvery water release. The Kannada movie market has actually when again unified over the Cauvery water conflict, declaring its assistance for Karnataka’s farmers as stress increase following the Cauvery Water Management Authority’s (CWMA) newest water release instruction. The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), backed by leading market figures, has actually pledged to stand with farmers and support any demonstration the chamber chooses to carry out. The problem has actually likewise overflowed to movie theaters. In the middle of the continuous Cauvery row, demonstrations were staged versus Jana Nayaganwhich launched throughout Karnataka recently. Activists requiring a more powerful stand on the water conflict required the movie to be eliminated from theatres and took apart posters outside Bengaluru’s Gurushree Theatre, highlighting how the debate has actually started to impact the exhibit of Kannada movies.

Attending to the media, KFCC president and veteran star Jayamala stated the Kannada movie market has actually never ever kept away from concerns worrying Karnataka’s land and water. She remembered the market’s involvement in earlier agitations over the Mahadayi and Kalasa-Banduri motions, stating the fraternity has actually regularly waited farmers.

“Our language, land, water and people come first. Whenever these are threatened, the Kannada film industry will stand shoulder to shoulder with our farmers,” she stated.

Previous KFCC president, and activist, Sa Ra Govindu criticised the CWMA’s order, calling it “unscientific.” He argued that Karnataka’s tanks have actually gotten really little rains over the previous 2 months and questioned how the state might be asked to launch water under such scenarios.

Govindu required that the Centre depute a skilled committee from Delhi to examine tank levels and evaluate the ground truth before providing any instructions on water sharing.

Manufacturer Rockline Venkatesh stated the Kannada movie market stays joined on matters worrying the state’s interests. He asserted that every constituent body under the KFCC, consisting of the Karnataka Film Artistes’ Association, would follow the chamber’s choice on the next strategy. He likewise revealed self-confidence that stars throughout the Kannada movie market would extend their complete assistance to any motion started by the KFCC.