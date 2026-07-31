Vocalist Adnan Sami has actually provided fans an amazing upgrade about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming untitled movie. The artist just recently exposed that he has actually taped a tune for the task and shared a glance from the recording studio on social networks. Requiring to Instagram, Adnan published a photo including himself along with director Anees Bazmee and music author Anand Raaj Anand. The trio seemed in high spirits as they postured together after the recording session.

Adnan Sami records tune for Akshay Kumar’s next with Anees Bazmee: “We had a blast”

Adnan Sami Shares Recording Studio Update

Sharing the photo, Adnan composed, “Just recorded a lovely song for an upcoming film of @akshaykumar, directed by the incredible @aneesbazmee with music composed by the fabulous @anandraajanandofficial. We had a blast during the recording session!”

While he did not expose additional information about the tune, his post verified his association with the much-awaited job, contributing to the anticipation surrounding the movie.

The yet-untitled movie is slated to strike theatres on December 4, 2026. Referred to as a big-screen household performer, the movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and stars Akshay Kumar ahead function.

The cast likewise consists of Vidya Balan, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Raaz and Sudesh Lehri. Significantly, the movie marks the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, a pairing that has actually provided numerous effective movies for many years and continues to delight in strong audience appeal.

Kerala schedule covered

Previously in May 2026, the makers finished a significant shooting schedule in Kerala. At the time, reports recommended that a brand-new still including Akshay Kumar would be revealed quickly as the movie advanced through production.

The task is backed by manufacturers Shirish Reddy and Kuldeep Rathore in cooperation with Cape of Good Films and Sri Venkateswara Creations. It likewise marks the landmark 60th production endeavor of Sri Venkateswara Creations, led by manufacturer Dil Raju.

Check Out: SCOOP: After Akshay Kumar, Anees Bazmee in talks to direct Kartik Aaryan once again in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4

More Pages: Akshay Kumar and Anees Bazmee’s next Box Office Collection

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